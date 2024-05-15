TECNO Lights Up the 10th AMVCA with Technological Splendor | Enjoy the Highlights

Amidst the glittering spectacle of the 10th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), TECNO shone brightly, blending innovation with unwavering support for African cinema.

TECNO’s commitment to the arts was unmistakable, from the dazzling photo booth that captured moments of joy to the proud sponsorship of the Best Cinematographer award.

As the anticipation peaked, K.C. Obiajulu‘s Over The Bridge victory for Best Cinematographer underscored the brand’s dedication to excellence. With a fusion of technology and creativity, TECNO illuminated the night, paving the way for a brighter future in African entertainment.

As the curtains closed on this unforgettable evening, TECNO’s pledge to champion greatness on-screen and beyond resonated deeply, leaving an indelible mark on the 10th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).







