Connect with us

Events Promotions

TECNO Lights Up the 10th AMVCA with Technological Splendor | Enjoy the Highlights

Culture Events Promotions

Omoluabi Ayato: Goldberg Showcases the Unique Beauty of the African Culture at the AMVCA10

Events Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2024 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards | #AMVCA10

Events Promotions

Discover the Star-Studded Premiere for "Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti" in Lagos!

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Amstel Malta's Vibrant Showcase of African Fashion and Film at AMVCA 2024

Events News Promotions

Heineken Lights Up AMVCA 10 After Party with Unforgettable 'Good Times' Celebration

Events Promotions

Skincare Lovers: See How the Aesthetic Clinic and Rejuva Skincare’s Exquisite Event Went Down

Events Inspired News

Tobi Amusan Makes History as World's Fastest Woman in 100m Hurdles!

Events Promotions

TECNO's Technological Innovations Take Centre Stage at the 10th AMVCA Cultural Day.

Career Events Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: ‘A Day With ‘DT’, a Mentorship and Leadership Event, Is Happening This June

Events

TECNO Lights Up the 10th AMVCA with Technological Splendor | Enjoy the Highlights

By TECNO
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Amidst the glittering spectacle of the 10th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), TECNO shone brightly, blending innovation with unwavering support for African cinema.

TECNO’s commitment to the arts was unmistakable, from the dazzling photo booth that captured moments of joy to the proud sponsorship of the Best Cinematographer award.

As the anticipation peaked, K.C. Obiajulu‘s Over The Bridge victory for Best Cinematographer underscored the brand’s dedication to excellence. With a fusion of technology and creativity, TECNO illuminated the night, paving the way for a brighter future in African entertainment.

As the curtains closed on this unforgettable evening, TECNO’s pledge to champion greatness on-screen and beyond resonated deeply, leaving an indelible mark on the 10th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).



Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What It Means To Bridle Your Anger

Is The AMVCA Ditching Popularity for Quality?

P.Priime Takes Us Through His Daily and Production Routine in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Exclusive: Adjoa Andoh Talks to Us About Playing Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington & Advocacy

Wunmi Adelusi: The Transformative Power of Writing
css.php