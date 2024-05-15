itel RS4 and Free Fire Join Forces for the Ultimate Gaming Entertainment

Connect with us

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

itel, a global leading smart life brand committed to providing affordable and good quality consumer electronic products, proudly announces the launch of itel RS4 the gaming smartphone. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, itel has teamed up with Free Fire, a premium survival Battle Royale on mobile by Garena, to deliver an unmatched gaming experience for users.

By teaming up with Free Fire, itel aims to elevate gaming performance to new heights with the powerful RS4, which marks itel’s first venture into developing a phone tailored for MMORPG mobile gaming. With meticulous attention to performance enhancement and the inclusion of special mobile accessories, itel has addressed the varied gaming requirements of users.

Powerful Helio G99 Processor Supports Popular Mobile Games
Powered by the Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, with a high frequency of up to 2.2GHz, RS4 delivers exceptional performance, supporting the smooth operation of popular mobile games with high frame rates and refresh rates. The flagship 4G chip from MTK, built on a 6nm process, significantly reduces platform power consumption, enabling longer gaming sessions and daily use.

Outstanding Configuration Maximizes Smooth Gaming Experience
RS4 boasts ample memory and intelligent software features that ensure a smoother gaming experience. With up to 256GB ROM and 24GB of extended RAM fusion expansion, RS4 provides a smoother running experience, while atomic storage ensures that performance degradation is minimized over time.

Users can easily run multiple tasks, keep apps active in the background, and seamlessly open and close applications. With a Z-axis linear motor, RS4 provides strong vibration in the vertical direction, offering crisp and vivid vibrations during start and stop.

Featuring 45W Type-C fast charging, RS4 can charge a 5000mAh battery to 80% in just 30 minutes, ensuring that gamers can get back to their favourite games quickly. It also has an AI fast charge mode and low-temperature mode, to keep RS4 remains cool when charging, reducing heat-related lag caused by overheating.

6.6” 120Hz High Refresh Rate Display Creates an Immersive Vision
With super touch control and up to 240Hz instant touch sampling rate, RS4 provides a smoother sliding experience, while its 66” HD punch-hole screen offers a clearer display and enhanced sunlight readability technology guarantees overall high-quality viewing experience and improved outdoor visuals even under bright conditions.

In addition to its powerful gaming capabilities, itel RS4 features an ultra-slim design, a race car-inspired creative exterior, and a variety of colour options to suit individual styles.

This cross-industry cooperation signifies itel’s evolution into a brand geared towards the younger demographic. It underscores itel’s commitment to understanding the entertainment preferences of today’s youth and catering to their diverse daily entertainment needs, irrespective of budget constraints.

For more information about itel RS4 product, please visit itel’s website.

