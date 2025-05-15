A New Era Begins: Priscilla Ojo Mkambala Joins itel as Face of Affordable Tech for the Next Generation

itel, a leading customer-centric brand in Africa for trustworthy smartphones and smart accessories, has made a decisive move to enhance its relationship with its young and vibrant consumer demographic by officially welcoming Priscilla Ojo Mkambala as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and influential personality.

The signing ceremony, held on April 24, 2025 marks the beginning of an exciting partnership between itel and Priscilla — a dynamic figure known for her creativity, authenticity, and influence amongst Gen Z and millennials. Priscilla, a trendsetter and lifestyle icon, perfectly embodies the values that itel stands for: accessibility, innovation, and youthful energy.

Speaking on the partnership, itel’s management expressed confidence that Priscilla’s relatable personality and strong online presence would further cement itel’s position as the go-to brand for stylish, affordable technology solutions. As part of her role, Priscilla will feature in upcoming itel campaigns, product launches, and digital promotions, bringing fresh energy and creativity to the brand’s storytelling across Nigeria and beyond.

Priscilla Ojo Mkambala also shared her excitement about joining the itel family, saying,

“itel has always been a brand that resonates with the everyday person, offering amazing products that fit into our daily lives. I’m super excited to be part of this journey and can’t wait to create magic together!”

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new and dynamic phase for itel, suggesting future campaigns that will be more deeply engaging and more closely aligned with the ambitions and preferences of today’s young, and tech-savvy generation.

