The Liberty Church invites you to the Lagos Breakthrough Weekend!

The Liberty Church extends invite to its Lagos Breakthrough Weekend. The theme for the event is “When God Remembers You,” inspired by Genesis 8:1, promising a time of connection and spiritual development.

Ministering will be Dare Justified and David Dam with your host Sola Fola-Alade.

You’re invited to be part of a meaningful session on:

Breakthrough Night

Date: Friday, 16th May 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Colonades Marquee, Ikoyi, Lagos

Power Sunday

Date: Sunday, 18th May 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Sigmabase, Victoria Island, Lagos

Admission is free, but registration is mandatory. Visit Eventbrite and search for “The Liberty Church London” to secure a spot.

Can’t attend in person? Join live online via YouTube. For more information, follow here Instagram or visit here.

Lagos Breakthrough Weekend …True favour is when God remembers you!

