The Liberty Church invites you to the Lagos Breakthrough Weekend!

Themed “When God Remembers You” Inspired by Genesis 8:1
The Liberty Church extends invite to its Lagos Breakthrough Weekend. The theme for the event is “When God Remembers You,” inspired by Genesis 8:1, promising a time of connection and spiritual development.

Ministering will be Dare Justified and David Dam with your host Sola Fola-Alade.

You’re invited to be part of a meaningful session on:

Breakthrough Night

  • Date: Friday, 16th May 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Venue: Colonades Marquee, Ikoyi, Lagos

Power Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, 18th May 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM
  • Venue: Sigmabase, Victoria Island, Lagos

Admission is free, but registration is mandatory. Visit Eventbrite and search for “The Liberty Church London” to secure a spot.

Can’t attend in person? Join live online via YouTube. For more information, follow here Instagram or visit here.

Lagos Breakthrough Weekend …True favour is when God remembers you!

