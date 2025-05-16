Promotions
The Liberty Church invites you to the Lagos Breakthrough Weekend!
Themed “When God Remembers You” Inspired by Genesis 8:1
The Liberty Church extends invite to its Lagos Breakthrough Weekend. The theme for the event is “When God Remembers You,” inspired by Genesis 8:1, promising a time of connection and spiritual development.
Ministering will be Dare Justified and David Dam with your host Sola Fola-Alade.
You’re invited to be part of a meaningful session on:
Breakthrough Night
- Date: Friday, 16th May 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM
- Venue: Colonades Marquee, Ikoyi, Lagos
Power Sunday
- Date: Sunday, 18th May 2025
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Venue: Sigmabase, Victoria Island, Lagos
Admission is free, but registration is mandatory. Visit Eventbrite and search for “The Liberty Church London” to secure a spot.
Can’t attend in person? Join live online via YouTube. For more information, follow here Instagram or visit here.
Lagos Breakthrough Weekend …True favour is when God remembers you!
Sponsored Content