Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Fola-Alade Debuts Film "Stolen" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi & Demi Banwo

BN TV Relationships

Who Should Say "I Love You" First? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Share Their Thoughts

BN TV Living

Chioma Okoye Opens Up on Motherhood & Support Systems on "Mums Next Door

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shines Bright on Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour

BN TV Music

Boj & Adekunle Gold Serve Beach Vibes in "Love Garden" Visualiser

BN TV Music

Watch Fave in the Music Video for "Controllla"

BN TV Music

Watch Ice Prince & Seyi Vibez in Music Video of "Accidentally"

Beauty BN TV Style TRAVEL

BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayo Edebiri Talks "The Bear" Season 3 & Voicing Envy in "Inside Out 2" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships

Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

BN TV

Sola Fola-Alade Debuts Film “Stolen” Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi & Demi Banwo

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Sola Fola-Alade, the pastor of The Liberty Church London, has a new film in the works titled “Stolen.”

Inspired by true events, “Stolen” is about the untold stories of courage and resilience, the complexities of migration and a powerful narrative that blends reality and spirituality with raw emotion.

Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi, Demo Banwo and Sola Fola-Alade himself. “Stolen” chronicles the harrowing yet inspiring journeys of four individuals from diverse corners of Africa, as they embark on dangerous quests to the West, driven by desperation and dreams of a brighter tomorrow.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai
css.php