Sola Fola-Alade Debuts Film “Stolen” Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi & Demi Banwo

Sola Fola-Alade, the pastor of The Liberty Church London, has a new film in the works titled “Stolen.”

Inspired by true events, “Stolen” is about the untold stories of courage and resilience, the complexities of migration and a powerful narrative that blends reality and spirituality with raw emotion.

Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi, Demo Banwo and Sola Fola-Alade himself. “Stolen” chronicles the harrowing yet inspiring journeys of four individuals from diverse corners of Africa, as they embark on dangerous quests to the West, driven by desperation and dreams of a brighter tomorrow.

Watch the trailer below: