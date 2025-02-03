Connect with us

Movies & TV

A Night of Romance & Cinema: The Cutest Pyjama-Chic Looks From Summer Rain Premiere

Last night was a double celebration of talent and entertainment! While the world’s biggest night in music—the Grammy Awards—shined a spotlight on musical excellence, Nollywood also had its moment with the premiere of “Summer Rain.”

The event was an intimate affair, set to a cozy pyjama theme that matched the film’s romantic vibe. Guests were treated to a unique cinematic experience, complete with bed spaces for ultimate comfort.

Summer Rain,” produced by Bolaji Ogunmola and directed by Adenike AdebayoEsho, tells the captivating story of two friends whose love story unfolds over a decade. It’s a journey of how their experiences shape their relationship and lives.

The film features an impressive cast including Femi Branch, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh, Daniel EtimEffiong, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, and many more.

See how Nollywood’s finest made a grand entrance at the premiere of “Summer Rain“.

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Daniel Etim-Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Edit Magazine (@rededitmagazine)

Bolaji Ogunmola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolaji Ogunmola (@bolajiogunmola)

Genoveva Umeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Adenike Adebayo-Esho

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emeka Nwagbaraocha (@emeneks)

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayode Jnr Ojuolape (@thekayodejnr)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Temitope Olowoniyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temitope Olowoniyan (@topeolowoniyan)

 

