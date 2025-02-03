A Night of Romance & Cinema: The Cutest Pyjama-Chic Looks From Summer Rain Premiere

Last night was a double celebration of talent and entertainment! While the world’s biggest night in music—the Grammy Awards—shined a spotlight on musical excellence, Nollywood also had its moment with the premiere of “Summer Rain.”

The event was an intimate affair, set to a cozy pyjama theme that matched the film’s romantic vibe. Guests were treated to a unique cinematic experience, complete with bed spaces for ultimate comfort.

“Summer Rain,” produced by Bolaji Ogunmola and directed by Adenike Adebayo–Esho, tells the captivating story of two friends whose love story unfolds over a decade. It’s a journey of how their experiences shape their relationship and lives.

The film features an impressive cast including Femi Branch, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim–Effiong, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, and many more.

See how Nollywood’s finest made a grand entrance at the premiere of “Summer Rain“.

Iyabo Ojo

Daniel Etim-Effiong

Bolaji Ogunmola

Genoveva Umeh

Adenike Adebayo-Esho

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape

Lilian Afegbai

Temitope Olowoniyan