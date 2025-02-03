Michael B.Jordan Plays Twin Brothers in Ryan Coogler’s New Horror Film “Sinners”

Michael B. Jordan takes on a remarkable double role in his latest project, portraying twin brothers in the upcoming film “Sinners.” Directed by Ryan Coogler, this supernatural horror delves into the themes of redemption, confronting the past, and the darkness that sometimes follows us home.

Set in the 1930s, the story follows Elijah and Elias, two brothers returning to their hometown with hopes of starting anew. However, they quickly realise that a far greater evil awaits them, one that threatens not only their bond but their very survival. As the brothers navigate the sinister force haunting their town, they are forced to face their past in ways they never imagined.

Joining Michael in the cast are Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo. The film offers a fresh and chilling take on the horror genre, combining historical context with supernatural elements to create a unique cinematic experience.

This marks the fifth collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, a partnership that has previously given us iconic films like “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and “Black Panther.”

Produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler, and with executive producers Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho, “Sinners” is set for release on April 18, 2025.

Watch the trailer below: