Watch the Trailer of Mo Abudu’s ‘Baby Farm’ | Coming to Netflix March 21

A young pregnant woman steps into what seems like a safe place, hoping for help. Instead, she finds herself caught in something far worse. This is the world of “Baby Farm,” a new limited series coming to Netflix on March 21.

Set in Lagos, the story follows a charity run by British couple Dr. Oliver Evans and Sister Barb. On the surface, they appear to be helping young women in need but behind closed doors, their operation is built on exploitation. Adanna, a young pregnant woman from a rural community, is lured into the facility with promises of care, only to realise she’s trapped. Meanwhile, a famous actress, Cherise, becomes unknowingly entangled with the foundation, while an investigative journalist and a determined outsider work to expose the truth.

Speaking about the project, Mo Abudu said, “Bringing ‘Baby Farm’ to life has been an intense and deeply important journey. This series is more than just a thriller, it’s a powerful story rooted in real-life issues told through the lens of bold, cinematic African storytelling. With breathtaking visuals, a gripping narrative and an outstanding cast and crew, ‘Baby Farm’ will keep audiences on the edge of their seats while sparking vital conversations. We can’t wait for the world to experience it.”

“Baby Farm” is directed by Kayode Kasum and Walter Taylaur, with Mo Abudu as executive producer. It stars Genoveva Umeh, Onyinye Odokoro, Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin, Langley Kirkwood, Jenny Stead, and others.

