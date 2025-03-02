David Dam Proclaims God’s Reign with “This Is Kingdom Come (Elohim Adonai)”

Connect with us

2 hours ago

 on

Gospel singer David Dam has released “This Is Kingdom Come (Elohim Adonai),” a song that proclaims God’s kingdom as a place of righteousness and peace. It calls for miracles, signs, and wonders while declaring God’s power over darkness.

With lines like “Thy Kingdom Come, Thy will be done” and “Your will be done in earth as it is in heaven,” the song is a prayer for God’s divine rule to be revealed. It expresses faith in His power and the authority given to believers.

“This Is Kingdom Come” is a bold declaration of what it means to walk in God’s kingdom and witness His power at work.

Listen below.

