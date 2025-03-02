The Secret to Perfect Jollof Rice Is All in the Base | Watch Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

For every plate of delicious, flavourful Jollof rice, there’s a great base at its heart. Think of it this way—if the foundation is weak, what can the rice do? Nothing!

A truly tasty Jollof rice starts with a rich, well-balanced base made from fresh ingredients: ripe tomatoes, tatashe (red bell peppers, lots of it), Scotch bonnet peppers, garlic, ginger, onions (even more of it), thyme, and curry leaves, according to Daniel Ochuko.

His process starts by halving the peppers and tomatoes, then spreads them out on a baking tray along with the other ingredients. A drizzle of vegetable oil, and into the oven they go, roasting for about an hour. He makes sure to turn them at the 30-minute mark to ensure even roasting. The secret, he says, is to let them char slightly. That’s where the deep, smoky flavours come from.

Once perfectly roasted, he blends everything into a smooth, vibrant red purée, using just a little water.

The result is a rich, flavour-packed Jollof rice base that takes your dish from a solid 70 to an unbeatable 100. It’s simple, yet incredibly effective.

Watch how he makes it below