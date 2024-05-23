Get ready for a Power-packed Experience with the Lagos Breakthrough Weekend this May!

The Liberty Church is set to present the ‘Lagos Breakthrough Weekend’ this month. Be a part of the powerful event centered around the theme: ‘Covenant Keeping God.’

The renowned Sola Fola-Alade will host the event, featuring electrifying performances by gospel music sensations Mike Abdul and Sunmisola Agbebi. Mark your calendars for two days set aside to uplift your spirit and ignite your faith!

Day 1:

Date: May 24th – The Breakthrough Night

Venue: Colonades Marquee, Ikoyi, Lagos

Time: 6 pm

Day 2:

Date: May 26th – The Power Sunday Service

Venue: Glendale Conference Hall, 7/9 Molade Okoya-Thomas, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 11 am

Stay updated on social media by subscribing to The Liberty Church London’s YouTube channel, and be a part of this event virtually or visit their website. Admission is free, but to attend in person, click here to register and secure your place, as slots are limited.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the miraculous and encounter the Covenant Keeping God.

