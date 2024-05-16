‘Everyone Has a Chivita’ Campaign Redefines Joy and Connection

Connect with us

7 hours ago

In the fast-paced world of marketing, innovative campaigns have the capacity to catch the attention of consumers and leave an indelible mark on their minds.

The recently relaunched ‘Everyone has a Chivita 2.0’ campaign by Chivita Juices featuring top Influencers in Northern and Southern Nigeria – Eso Dike, Ify Okoye, Teminikan, Eki Ogunbor, Nedu, Emeneks, Namenj, Layuzah Musa, is a perfect example of this.

More than just an advertising campaign that explores the bonds of friendship, family and romance, it also highlights moments of joy and shared experiences that resonate with consumers.

Before the official campaign launch, all Big Brother Naija fans went wild with excitement when a clip from the Chivita Supermarket video featuring Elozonam and Diane Russet went viral. This reinforces the message that even in Romance, there is a Chivita for you too.

Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director, Chivita|Hollandia, says it is all about inclusivity.

“Everyone Has a Chivita 2.0” stands to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita. This inclusive approach serves as a reminder that, regardless of preferences, there exists a Chivita product suited to every individual’s taste and need.

“This campaign is instrumental to elevating Chivita Juices beyond just a beverage option. Beyond creating buzz, it is a strategic move that not only grows consumer loyalty but also positions Chivita as a lifestyle brand that resonates with diverse audiences.” She added.

Chivita offers a range of fruit juices, juice nectars, and fruit-flavoured drink products namely Chivita 100%, Chivita Exotic, Chivita Active, Chivita Ice Tea, Chivita Happy Hour, and Chivita Smart Malt, all of which come in a variety of variants and different pack sizes and packaging formats to meet consumers’ desires for healthy and great tasting juices while ensuring that Everyone Has A Chivita.

