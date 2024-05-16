Onga Celebrates Culture and Talent: Sponsors AMVCA Cultural Day and Best Lead Actress Award

Onga, a leading seasoning brand renowned for enhancing the great tastes and aroma in every dish, solidified its commitment to celebrating African culture and talent by sponsoring both the AMVCA Cultural Day and the Best Lead Actress Award at the prestigious 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony.

A celebration of African Heritage and excellence, The AMVCA Cultural Day took place at The Onga Village, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. Anchored by the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, the event brought together notable members of the entertainment industry with guests adorned in stunning traditional African attire and showcasing the continent’s diverse cultures.

The feast featured a delightful array of meals like ‘Ongalicious’ Jollof Rice, Onga’s Signature Smokey party Jollof rice, to ‘Abula, Miyan Kuka, kunu, and Egusi’ soups representing favourite meals from the Western, Northern, and Eastern parts of Nigeria.

Delicious delicacies from other parts of Africa were also featured on the menu as guests also got to enjoy ‘Banku’ from Ghana; Pilau Rice and Braised ‘Tozo’ from Kenya, and Beef ‘Matoke’ from Rwanda.

The mouth-watering culinary experience provided a rich tapestry of tastes and aromas that were savoured by all with great delight. Onga played a pivotal role as the headline sponsor, ensuring the event was a resounding success.

Guests were also entertained by traditional games and other fun activities. The traditional ambience of The Onga Village gave meaning to the celebration of African Culture.

Performing artiste, Segun Johnson’s electrifying performance, tagged the Onga Moment, left guests enthralled throughout the event. His captivating medleys added an extra spark to the already vibrant event.

Among the esteemed celebrities who graced the event were Iyabo Ojo, Saidi Balogun, Kunle Remi, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Alex Otti, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Scarlet Gomez (Wura) and others, adding their star power to the cultural celebration.

Adebola Williams, Marketing Director at Promasidor, expressed the brand’s strategic fit with the cultural day celebration.

“African Culture cannot be celebrated without the people, fashion and most importantly, the richness of African cuisine. This is where Onga plays a strategic role as a brand that delivers great taste and aroma when used in all your meals. Onga celebrates the heart of African cuisine, and the AMVCA Cultural Day resonates with our values. Sponsoring this event was a way for us to be part of something truly special.” “We look forward to continuing this journey of cultural appreciation and empowerment through our brand initiatives.”

She emphasised that Onga’s dedication goes beyond the Cultural Day festivities. The brand also proudly sponsored the Best Lead Actress Award, acknowledging the remarkable talent of female actors in the African film industry. This sponsorship underscores Onga’s deep appreciation for the artistry and commitment that these women bring to their craft. “We take immense pride in supporting talented actresses who are putting African women in the spotlight,” she said. “Their creativity and hard work serve as inspirations to us all. Sponsoring this award is our way of paying tribute to their outstanding achievements and recognizing their invaluable role in shaping the narrative of African women.”

In a heartfelt acknowledgement, Best Female Lead Actress Kehinde Bankole extended her gratitude to the Onga brand for sponsoring her category at the AMVCA ceremony. Her words of appreciation underscored the brand’s commitment to supporting and recognizing outstanding talent within the African film and television industry.

Promasidor Culinary Category Manager, Oladapo Oshuntoye also expressed his pleasure towards the success of the event.

“I am thrilled with the success of our sponsorship at the AMVCA Cultural Day and the Best Lead Actress Award category. It’s truly gratifying to see our brand contributing to the celebration of African culture and talent on such a grand scale. Our partnership with the AMVCA reflects our deep commitment to showcasing the best of Africa’s culinary heritage and supporting the incredible talent in the entertainment industry.’’

The AMVCA ceremony serves as a pivotal moment in celebrating excellence across African entertainment. Onga’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing dedication to promoting cultural appreciation and empowering artistic talent throughout the continent.

