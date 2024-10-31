Design Week Lagos Transforms the City with a Showcase of Innovation, Creativity, and Talent

Design Week Lagos (DWL), Africa’s premier design festival, concluded its 5-day extravaganza with a resounding success, solidifying its position as a catalyst for design-led innovation and economic growth.

Event Highlights

The festival kicked off on October 22nd with a VIP opening at the LiveSpot Entertarium, featuring keynote sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, and workshops.

Key highlights included:

A message from the Vice President, delivered by Fegho John Umunubo , emphasizing design’s significance in Nigeria’s economic evolution as well as a keynote address by the Honorable Minister of Arts, Culture, Creative Economy & Tourism Hannatu Musawa .

, emphasizing design’s significance in Nigeria’s economic evolution as well as a keynote address by the Honorable Minister of Arts, Culture, Creative Economy & Tourism . The Commissioner of Tourism, Lagos State, highlighting design’s importance in promoting tourism and economic growth.

The Olori Atuwatse in conversation with Titi Ogufere , DWL Founder, discussing the origin story and goals of Design Week Lagos.

in conversation with , DWL Founder, discussing the origin story and goals of Design Week Lagos. Inspiring discussions and innovative ideas with industry experts such as Architect James Brendan Udom, Osaru Alile, Ayo Teriba, Olusegun Zaccheus along fireside chats with young designers like Myles Igwebuike, Zöe Chinonso Ene, Eve Nnaji and more.

along fireside chats with young designers like and more. Panel discussions on “Designing Economic Growth” and “Fostering Collaboration within the Built Environment.”

Workshops at Madhouse, University of Lagos with Benedict Radcliffe, Dapo Olatunji & Gil Quarcoopome , focusing on leather and car design powered by Bank of Industry & G.U. EBECO

& , focusing on leather and car design powered by & The relaunch of Essential Interiors magazine and the unveiling of its new Editor-in-Chief, Pearl Renua , took place.

, took place. The Amazing Made by Design area that featured over 30 established lifestyle, design and interior expert brands showcasing in life-size showroom booths.

Patrons’ Dinner and National Design and Innovation Competition

The penultimate day, October 26, saw an exclusive Patrons’ Dinner, where influential patrons, industry leaders, and innovators gathered to celebrate design, innovation, and creativity. The evening featured:

– An introduction to the National Design and Innovation Competition (NDIC)

– Inspiring beneficiary stories

– A fundraising segment

– Exciting raffle draws

The National Design and Innovation Competition, held on October 27, brought together finalists presenting innovative designs and solutions to esteemed judges. Winners received prestigious awards and support to further their projects.

Founder’s Statement

“This year’s Design Week Lagos demonstrated the power of design and innovation to drive positive change,” said Titi Ogufere, Convener of Design Week Lagos. “We’re grateful for the support of our patrons and look forward to continued growth and impact in Nigeria’s design and innovation ecosystem.”

About Design Week Lagos

Design Week Lagos is an annual design week promoting design as a tool for economic evolution and social change. For updates and more information, visit www.designweeklagos.com or follow on Social Media @designweeklagosofficial.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Design Week Lagos 2024