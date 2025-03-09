Tiger Beer Unleashes Bold Creativity at Design Week Lagos 2025

Tiger Beer made a powerful statement at Design Week Lagos 2025, bringing its signature boldness to Nigeria’s premier design event.

As the official beer of the festival, Tiger Beer took center stage, celebrating fearless self-expression and pushing creative boundaries.

At the heart of the week-long Design & Innovation Exhibition at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Tiger Beer created an immersive experience where attendees explored cutting-edge designs while enjoying the crisp refreshment of Tiger Beer and a curated selection of gourmet bites.

The synergy of craftsmanship, culture, and celebration added an electrifying dimension to the showcase.

The event reached its peak with the highly anticipated Tiger Uncaged Party, a finale that embodied the brand’s ethos of breaking free. The night pulsed with energy as Dope Ceaser, DJ Nino, and hype woman M.I.A. delivered electrifying performances, creating an atmosphere charged with creativity and self-expression.

Beyond the celebration, Tiger Beer’s partnership with Design Week Lagos underscored its commitment to fueling the creative economy.

Founded by Titi Ogufere, the annual event champions Nigerian designers and innovators, opening new opportunities in the industry. Tiger Beer’s involvement amplified this mission, reinforcing the role of creativity as both a cultural force and an economic driver.

“Tiger Beer is all about boldness, creativity, and pushing boundaries—just like the incredible talent showcased at Design Week Lagos,” said Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager – Premium Beer, Nigerian Breweries. “It’s inspiring to see art, culture, and great taste come together in such a dynamic way.”

With its fearless spirit and dedication to creative expression, Tiger Beer left an indelible mark on Design Week Lagos 2025.

Sponsored Content