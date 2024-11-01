Creative Bloc Carnival 2024 | LG OLED Delights with Gifts and Games

It was a fun-filled atmosphere at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island Lagos as young people from across the state and beyond defied the inconsistent weather (with incessant light showers) and gathered to celebrate the 2024 edition of the Creative Bloc Carnival.

One of the leading electronics and home entertainment brands, LG Nigeria also came to the party (literally) by creating innovative and engaging activations for fun seekers while adding the delight of winning gifts, a tradition continuing from its participation in the previous year’s Carnival.

Renowned for its promotion of Esports and Gaming, the LG OLED Gaming Challenge was created with gamers competing in the new EA FC25 and Street Fighter 6 for a cash prize and other LG branded gift items which was won by those who not only played but also watched the different games.

To round off the LG Nigeria engagement at the Creative Bloc Carnival 2024, a raffle draw was conducted with the LG 32-inch Smart TVs and LG LK72B X-Boom Sound System were won by joyous and absolutely delighted attendees at the Carnival.

Speaking during the event, Choongbae Seok, Product Director of TV department, LG Electronics West Africa Operations said,

We have consistently pushed for the development of Nigeria’s Esports Industry by identifying, engaging and rewarding numerous Nigerian youths through empowernent programs.

The day ended with lots of fun, music, dance and delicious meals. Overall everyone present had a reason to say Life’s Good.

Sponsored Content