Events

Unleashing Creativity: LG's Sketch and Win Campaign Delivers Fun, Games, and Artistic Showcases

LG Sketch and Win Kids Party was a blast for the 32 kids who attended, with an atmosphere of excitement and endless fun.

LG Nigeria‘s Sketch and Win Campaign, which launched in August, challenged kids aged 5-12 to unleash their creativity and draw their favourite home appliance as used by their parents. These include the Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven and Dishwasher.

After weeks of hard work and creativity, the top 32 kids in LG Nigeria’s Sketch and Win Campaign were rewarded with a magical party with their parents, where they experienced unforgettable moments that truly embodied the brand’s “Life’s Good” tagline.

A major highlight of the day was that the kids sketched their favourite LG home appliance on the sketch pad provided following which they took photos with Brian Kang, General Manager – Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations showcasing their artwork.

The parents also had a chance to have some fun, participating in various contests involving LG appliances. Parents who emerged victorious were gifted with an LG NeoChef microwave

Morenikeji Ebunoluwa Joshua, one of the kids in attendance, capped off the day by presenting a pencil drawing of his portrait to Kim Dong Youn, the Managing Director, LG Electronics Africa, earning the praise of the LG team. All 32 kids in attendance received gifts from the MD, and the day concluded with a festive celebration featuring food, drinks, and music.

