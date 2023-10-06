BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

*** Get On The Bus

Lagos, Get On the Bus is happening this Friday.

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Quramo Festival of Words: Connecting The Dots

Date: Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Whiskey With the Girls: Independence Edition

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Terrace, 23b Kunle Ogunba Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Afro Vibes Africa @ JDOT

Get ready for the best of live music in Lagos. Discover the rich history and heritage behind Jameson and enjoy the best of live music with us as Afro Vibes Africa celebrates its anniversary.

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Fidelity Bank Plc. (Oniru Branch), Abila Abiodun Oniru Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Dine & Pregame

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The House, 4 A.J. Marinho Drive, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +2349082919773

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desperados Nigeria (@desperadosng)



Desperados Dance Club

Get ready for an epic night at the Good Village, Good Beach with Desperados. The Desperados Dance Club Event is taking over, and you don’t want to miss it.

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Good Village, Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano District – Circus Night

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tote Bag Painting

Paint your choice of Art on a Tote bag this weekend.

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Ikeja and Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Kenkey Festival

Kenkey Festival is a food festival bringing the Ghanaian Culinary experience to Lagos.

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ghana Consulate General – Ghana Mission, Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja.

RSVP: HERE

Eleven 45 All White Party

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Paradis Lagos, 4th Roundabout, beside Enyo Filling station, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Yoga on The House

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: The House, 4 A.J. Marinho Drive, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +2349082919773

Women’s Group Book Swap

The Women’s Group Book Swap is a reading group for all women in Lagos. For this event, there will be a book swap. The rules are simple: bring a book (or more!) that you’d like to swap for another. There’s a small fee to cover renting the space from hFACTOR and spending any leftover cash on snacks and drinks for the group.

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: hFACTOR, 53 Lawson St, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ethiopian Kitchen at The Green House

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Green House Lagos, 15 Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue, Lagos.

RSVP: 09090006451

Element House

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: The Good Village, Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Kelvinmary Ndukwe’s Chief – A Play

Date: Saturday, October 7 & Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Time: 5 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Felabration 2023

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Omu Resort Daycation

Prepare for a day filled with excitement and thrills. Whether it’s roller coasters or kayaking, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Omu Resort Ibeju Lekki, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Rehash Day Party: The Electric Vibe

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Paradis Lagos, 4th Roundabout, beside Enyo Filling station, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Agbaya LinkUp

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE