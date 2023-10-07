Our Recap Of ‘The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria’ Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

The first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and it was a great success.

During the panel session titled “The Business of Fashion in Nigeria“, we brought together a powerhouse trio of speakers including Sandrah Tubobereni, Olufunke Afolabi and Tosin Ogundadegbe (The Style Infidel) who discussed the multifaceted realm of unlocking the potential within Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry. The session was moderated by BellaNaija‘s Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy — Mary Edoro.

Beyond creativity, they explored the demand for strategic acumen, resilience, and innovative thinking. The Business of Fashion in Nigeria has transcended the art of designing and styling clothes; it has become a dynamic force shaping not only the economy but also Nigeria’s global reputation.

This enlightening session cast a spotlight on the journey of these seasoned fashion designers, internationally acclaimed influencers, and renowned stylist. They shared insights on harnessing the power of social media, adapting to evolving trends, forging new-age partnerships, and engaging in international collaborations.

Throughout the discussion, attendees gained access to real-world experiences, challenges, and triumphs from those who have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s fashion landscape. They also learned how to craft their unique narratives while securing sustainable earnings in this dynamic industry.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch some snippets:

