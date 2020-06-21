Hey BellaNaijarians, We’re Taking A Week Off

Hey BellaNaijarians!

On the 30th of June, 2020, it will beBellaNaija’s 14th anniversary (yes!).

After working tirelessly for the past 14 years, BellaNaija (and the BellaNaija team) will be taking a much-deserved one week break. It’s our opportunity to genuinely unplug and take a step back to reflect, refresh and relax.

While we know that our amazing BellaNaijarians will miss us, we’re happy that there is an amazing backlog of over 100,000 posts on BellaNaija that you can re-read over the course of this week. Gist, Nollywood scoop, music, career tips, inspirational articles, comedy, beauty tutorials, beautiful weddings, relationship questions with Aunt Bella, lookbooks and collections, cooking videos – they are all there for you to enjoy.

We will not be posting regularly, but our website is available for you to explore.

From today, Monday 22nd of June 2020, we will be largely offline.

We’ll be back fully on Monday 29th of June.

See you soon!