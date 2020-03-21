A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

If you visit any website today, switch on any news channel, it’s all you’ll see: the coronavirus. And rightfully so. These past few weeks have been incredibly hard, everywhere across the world. The number of those infected with the coronavirus keeps climbing, as does the one for those who have passed. It’s all everyone is talking about.

But we’ve seen people lamenting about the state of their health on social media, since the outbreak of this pandemic. They’d like to see something else, they say. But they can’t. There’s nothing else everywhere.

That’s why, today, BellaNaija is taking a break from reporting on the coronavirus. For the next 24 hours, we’re focusing on good news only. Nothing else.

We realise it is a privilege, to be able to turn our eyes away from this very stark reality. There are people out there, heroes like medical practitioners everywhere, who have to deal with the coronavirus head-on, save lives, heal. Still, we want to provide, for those who seek it, a happy place on the internet. A place where the coronavirus is not a reality. At least for 24 hours.

In the last few weeks we have shared so many stories – from how to stay safe, to daily updates across Africa and the world. Today, we’re plugging you into something else.

So, welcome, guys. Welcome to your coronavirus-free space.