Connect with us

Features

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Maternal & Infant Mortality Amongst Refugees in Uganda

Features Relationships

When You Have to Deal with Someone Who Feels Entitled to You & Your Resources

Features

Social Distancing But Getting Bored? Here Are a Few Hobbies to Try Out

Career Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Career Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Career Features Inspired

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Features

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Features

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

Features

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you visit any website today, switch on any news channel, it’s all you’ll see: the coronavirus. And rightfully so. These past few weeks have been incredibly hard, everywhere across the world. The number of those infected with the coronavirus keeps climbing, as does the one for those who have passed. It’s all everyone is talking about.

But we’ve seen people lamenting about the state of their health on social media, since the outbreak of this pandemic. They’d like to see something else, they say. But they can’t. There’s nothing else everywhere.

That’s why, today, BellaNaija is taking a break from reporting on the coronavirus. For the next 24 hours, we’re focusing on good news only. Nothing else.

We realise it is a privilege, to be able to turn our eyes away from this very stark reality. There are people out there, heroes like medical practitioners everywhere, who have to deal with the coronavirus head-on, save lives, heal. Still, we want to provide, for those who seek it, a happy place on the internet. A place where the coronavirus is not a reality. At least for 24 hours.

In the last few weeks we have shared so many stories – from how to stay safe, to daily updates across Africa and the world. Today, we’re plugging you into something else.

So, welcome, guys. Welcome to your coronavirus-free space.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Laetitia Mugerwa: Maternal & Infant Mortality Amongst Refugees in Uganda

When You Have to Deal with Someone Who Feels Entitled to You & Your Resources

Social Distancing But Getting Bored? Here Are a Few Hobbies to Try Out

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Advertisement
css.php