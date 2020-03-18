How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus continues to spread, causing unprecedented effects across the world.

On Wednesday morning, we heard that 5 new cases have been detected in Nigeria, bringing the total to 8.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to remain calm and stay safe, and it’s advice that everyone needs to take to heart. We do have to remain calm and stay safe. And here’s how to do that:

DON’T PANIC.

It’s important now that we start to practice social distancing. Avoid crowded spaces and don’t be where you don’t absolutely have to be.

Try to keep meetings to a minimum.

Educate those who are especially vulnerable to the virus – old people, those with underlying medical illnesses like cancer, HIV and diabetes.

Again, do not panic.

Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water.

Cover your mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Avoid self-medication. You can reach the NCDC through their toll free number: 080097000010. For texts: 08099555577. WhatsApp: 07087110839. Calls: 07036708970.

Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.

Please, guys, don’t panic. And practice social distancing.