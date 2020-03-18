Connect with us

Features News

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Features

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Features

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

Career Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

Features

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Career Features

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Features

What Nigerian Employers Expect from Degree Holders Vs. What Nigerian Universities Produce

Features

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

The coronavirus continues to spread, causing unprecedented effects across the world.

On Wednesday morning, we heard that 5 new cases have been detected in Nigeria, bringing the total to 8.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to remain calm and stay safe, and it’s advice that everyone needs to take to heart. We do have to remain calm and stay safe. And here’s how to do that:

DON’T PANIC.

It’s important now that we start to practice social distancing. Avoid crowded spaces and don’t be where you don’t absolutely have to be.

Try to keep meetings to a minimum.

Educate those who are especially vulnerable to the virus – old people, those with underlying medical illnesses like cancer, HIV and diabetes.

Again, do not panic.

Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water.

Cover your mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Avoid self-medication. You can reach the NCDC through their toll free number: 080097000010. For texts: 08099555577. WhatsApp: 07087110839. Calls: 07036708970.

Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.

Please, guys, don’t panic. And practice social distancing.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

Advertisement
css.php