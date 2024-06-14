Connect with us

News

Here's What You Need to Know About the Reported Cholera Outbreak in Lagos

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

House of the Dragons S2: Here’s All That’s Known So Far

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

Events News Promotions

Unlock Your Potential: Join Dr. Abiola Salami's International Leadership Bootcamp 2.0

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music News Style

Rihanna Slayed Natural Hair & Monochrome Dressy Casual at FENTY HAIR's Launch Party

Features News

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start "Furniture Zoo" in Nairobi

Beauty BN TV News Style

Let Rihanna Introduce You To Her Latest Feat — FENTY HAIR | WATCH

News

Federal Government Proposes ₦62,000 As New National Minimum Wage

Beauty Inspired News

Temi Otedola is L'Oréal Paris' 1st-ever African Digital Ambassador

Music News Promotions

From Lagos to London: oSHAMO's Journey and New Single 'Life of the Party'

News

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Reported Cholera Outbreak in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed a cholera outbreak in the state. Earlier this week, Lagos residents raised concerns over their suspicions of the outbreak, and following reported cases of severe gastroenteritis, the Lagos State Government has called for “heightened vigilance and the adoption of precautionary measures” to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

Akin Abayomi, the commissioner of health identified communities in Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, and Kosofe as potentially impacted local government areas.

“We have activated a statewide heightened surveillance and response. The Ministry of Health Directorate of Environmental Health and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have been alerted to investigate a possible water contamination source in the Lekki Victoria Island axis. We suspect a possible cholera outbreak; however, samples have been taken for confirmation. As of April 28, 2024, Nigeria reported 815 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths across 25 states,” he said.

The commissioner also highlighted an increase in cases of severe vomiting and diarrhoea following recent rains. He emphasised that urban slums and crowded areas with poor sanitation are most at risk.

According to the World Health Organisation, cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Its transmission is linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

“Cholera spreads through direct transmission by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and indirect transmission due to poor sanitation and lack of handwashing,” Akin Abayomi explained.

Symptoms of cholera include:

  • Severe watery diarrhoea
  • Vomiting
  • Rapid dehydration
  • Muscle cramps
  • Fever, and potential collapse

Treatment options range from oral rehydration salts (ORS) for mild cases to intravenous fluids for severe dehydration, administered only in medical facilities. Preventing the spread involves:

  • Ensuring safe drinking water by boiling, chlorination, or bottled water. Avoid ice products made from untreated water.
  • Proper sanitation practices like toilets, safe waste disposal, and avoiding open defecation.
  • Consistent handwashing with soap and clean water, especially before eating, preparing food, and using the toilet.
  • Following food safety guidelines.

Residents are advised to rely on the Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and accredited local health facilities for updates and guidance. Report suspected cases to hotlines 08023169485, 08137412348, or helplines 767 or 112

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha
css.php