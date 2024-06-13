Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

House of the Dragons S2: Here’s All That’s Known So Far

Movies Movies & TV

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie & Kalu Ikeagwu Star in Family Drama "Something About the Briggs"

Events Movies Promotions

Infinix and IMAX Team up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Movies Promotions

Discover the New Series; Just Us Girls | The True Definition of Girl Power

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

Laugh and Love with Tumi Morake, Lehasa Moloi, Kenneth Nkosi in 'The Vow' - Premiering May 29th on Netflix

Movies News Promotions

Inspiring Change and Breaking Barriers: A Journey of Visual Storytelling by Bernard Kyei Baffour

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin & Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna Have This To Say About Tiwa Savage's Film "Water & Garri"

Movies

House of the Dragons S2: Here’s All That’s Known So Far

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

After nearly two years, Season 2 of HBO’s House of the Dragon finally returns this June, and fans in Africa can watch the highly anticipated continuation of this blockbuster series on Showmax. The new season promises to deliver a more intense narrative, one that will delve deeper into the heart of the Dance of the Dragons.

Unlike the previous season, which carefully laid the foundations of the impending conflict, Season 2 is expected to hit the ground running. The showrunners have hinted that the storyline will move at a quicker pace, with the focus firmly on the escalating tensions between the rival Targaryen factions.

The catalyst for this shift in tone is the tragic death of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, at the hands of Alicent’s son, Aemon. This pivotal moment will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences, as the Targaryen civil war reaches a fever pitch. Viewers can expect to see the gloves come off, with both sides engaging in brutal acts of retaliation.

One of the most highly anticipated storylines is the introduction of the infamous assassins, Blood and Cheese. Hired by the cunning Daemon Targaryen, these deadly individuals are tasked with exacting revenge for Lucerys’ murder. Their arrival is sure to bring a sense of dread and anticipation, as the audience wonders who will be the target of their deadly mission.

Alongside the escalating political turmoil, Season 2 is also expected to feature its fair share of spectacular action sequences. The war between the Targaryen factions will undoubtedly spill onto the streets of King’s Landing, with the small folk caught in the crossfire. Rumours suggest that Rhaenyra may even venture into the city, determined to protect the very people she aims to rule.

As the stage is set for the Dance of the Dragons to reach its climax, fans can expect to be on the edge of their seats. The sheer scale of the conflict, combined with the complex web of alliances and betrayals, promises to make Season 2 a must-watch for any fan of the Game of Thrones universe.

With the return of fan-favourite characters and the introduction of new, equally exciting players, House of the Dragon Season 2 is shaping up to be a true spectacle.

Viewers can look forward to a season filled with drama, intrigue, and the awe-inspiring power of the dragons that have become synonymous with the franchise. With the new season coming express to Showmax and M-Net from 17 June 2024, the wait is finally over.

In anticipation of the new season, fans can binge-watch the entire season 1 of House of the Dragon on Showmax as a refresher and build-up for the new season.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha

An Inspiration from a Nigerian Entrepreneur and Savings for a Dubai Trip Led Emily Wangui to Start “Furniture Zoo” in Nairobi
css.php