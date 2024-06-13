House of the Dragons S2: Here’s All That’s Known So Far

After nearly two years, Season 2 of HBO’s House of the Dragon finally returns this June, and fans in Africa can watch the highly anticipated continuation of this blockbuster series on Showmax. The new season promises to deliver a more intense narrative, one that will delve deeper into the heart of the Dance of the Dragons.

Unlike the previous season, which carefully laid the foundations of the impending conflict, Season 2 is expected to hit the ground running. The showrunners have hinted that the storyline will move at a quicker pace, with the focus firmly on the escalating tensions between the rival Targaryen factions.

The catalyst for this shift in tone is the tragic death of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, at the hands of Alicent’s son, Aemon. This pivotal moment will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences, as the Targaryen civil war reaches a fever pitch. Viewers can expect to see the gloves come off, with both sides engaging in brutal acts of retaliation.

One of the most highly anticipated storylines is the introduction of the infamous assassins, Blood and Cheese. Hired by the cunning Daemon Targaryen, these deadly individuals are tasked with exacting revenge for Lucerys’ murder. Their arrival is sure to bring a sense of dread and anticipation, as the audience wonders who will be the target of their deadly mission.

Alongside the escalating political turmoil, Season 2 is also expected to feature its fair share of spectacular action sequences. The war between the Targaryen factions will undoubtedly spill onto the streets of King’s Landing, with the small folk caught in the crossfire. Rumours suggest that Rhaenyra may even venture into the city, determined to protect the very people she aims to rule.

As the stage is set for the Dance of the Dragons to reach its climax, fans can expect to be on the edge of their seats. The sheer scale of the conflict, combined with the complex web of alliances and betrayals, promises to make Season 2 a must-watch for any fan of the Game of Thrones universe.

With the return of fan-favourite characters and the introduction of new, equally exciting players, House of the Dragon Season 2 is shaping up to be a true spectacle.

Viewers can look forward to a season filled with drama, intrigue, and the awe-inspiring power of the dragons that have become synonymous with the franchise. With the new season coming express to Showmax and M-Net from 17 June 2024, the wait is finally over.

In anticipation of the new season, fans can binge-watch the entire season 1 of House of the Dragon on Showmax as a refresher and build-up for the new season.

Sponsored Content