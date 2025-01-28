Meet the Cast of Showmax’s Exciting New Series Under the Influence

Under the Influence is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes released every Friday. The series explores social media fame, diving deep into the struggles, ambitions, and relationships of young people in Nigeria today.

Watch the trailer here.

Directed and written by UrbanGidi founder and creative director, Wande Thomas, (Lara of Lagos, Napped, and The Smart Money Woman 2), the series follows Dami, a recent university graduate, who unexpectedly becomes an online sensation after a viral rant. As he deals with the chaos of sudden fame, Dami’s journey examines the challenges of identity, family pressure, and the addictive nature of social media approvals.

Let’s meet the cast.

Iremide Adeoye as Dami



Iremide Adeoye, an award-winning actor and entertainer, steps into the role of Dami, the ambitious 21-year-old who’s trying to figure out who he is in a world obsessed with fame and social media. Fresh out of university, Dami moves in with his older brother, Ayo, and gets increasingly frustrated with his new environment.

His frustrations with his brother’s expectations and the overwhelming pressure to “succeed” leads him to vent online, creating a viral video that launches him into social media fame.

As Dami’s popularity grows, so do the complications that come with it – navigating the online world, dealing with family expectations, and confronting his own identity.

Iremide brings depth and authenticity to Dami, capturing his wit, confusion, and internal conflict as he tries to live up to an image of success while maintaining a sense of reality.

Known for his performances in Wura, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi, Iremide delivers an all-round role in this new series.

Bobby Ekpe as Ayo



Bobby Ekpe plays Ayo, Dami’s 32-year-old older brother, whose life took an unexpected turn when his father passed away, forcing him to abandon his artistic dreams and step into the role of the family’s main breadwinner.

Ayo works at a bank, dutifully climbing the corporate ladder, but deep down, he resents the life he never had a chance to live. His frustration comes to the surface when Dami decides to pursue a career as a social media influencer, a career that seems alien to the more traditional, hard-working Ayo.

Bobby brings both vulnerability and authority to the role of Ayo, capturing the painful struggle of having sacrificed personal dreams to take care of his family while simultaneously confronting the generational gap between himself and Dami.

Viewers who know Bobby from Unscripted, Love Unplanned and Greener Pastures will appreciate his range and emotional depth in this role.

Isioma Okey-Nwosu as Oye



Dami’s childhood friend and manager, Oye, is played by Isioma Okey-Nwosu. Oye is 27 and a street-smart hustler who dropped out of school and now spends his time grinding in Lagos’s streets. With no formal experience, Oye takes on the role of Dami’s manager when his viral fame kicks off, though he often takes things too far with his overzealous attitude and lack of real know-how.

Oye is the type of friend who will mess things up in the most unintentional and hilarious way. Isioma’s performance brings both a layer of humour and a genuine likability to Oye, whose personality often creates chaos while maintaining his loyalty to Dami in Under the Influence. Fans will know Isioma from African Magic’s original Uriri, as he delivers an authentic portrayal of a guy trying to navigate life.

Funmbi Oguntoye as Amaka



Amaka, portrayed by Funmbi Toye, is Dami’s love interest, a beautiful yet conflicted 20-year-old social media influencer who has risen to the top of the digital world since she was just 17.

She seems to have it all – followers, fashion, fame – but behind her influencer persona lies a growing sense of disillusionment with the industry. While Amaka might appear confident on the outside, she is still trying to navigate her sense of self in an industry full of fake personalities. When she meets Dami, his “normalcy” in contrast to her own world of glitz and glam catches her off guard.



Funmbi Toye is known for House of Money, Everything Lasts and Nothing Ends, and she brings an entirely fresh, nuanced approach to her role in the series.

Dante Okere as Folarin



No great story is complete without a villain – in Under the Influence, Dante Okere plays this role as Folarin. At 28 years old, Folarin has been around the influencer game long enough to know how to manipulate the system and the people within it.

With questionable character, Folarin is also a smooth talker who constantly gaslights Amaka while maintaining a level of control over her. When Amaka starts gravitating toward Dami, Folarin feels threatened and works overtime to undermine him.

Dante brings charismatic energy to Folarin, offering a glimpse into the toxic side of influencer culture. Fans of his performances in Smokescreen and Sin will find Dante perfectly suited to this scheming role.

Eva Ibiam as Ivie



Eva Ibiam is known for her role in Clearly, I See You, The Party and No Compliments. She plays the role of Ivie, a 30-year-old artist who has seen and experienced enough of life to approach it with a calm attitude.

A good friend to Ayo, Ivie serves as a bridge between him and Dami, helping Ayo better understand Dami’s desires and frustrations with the modern world. However, Ivie’s influence doesn’t stop there – she is also the one to help Ayo come to terms with the internal conflicts he faces. As their friendship blossoms into something deeper, Ivie becomes a peaceful balance in Ayo’s otherwise turbulent life.

Eva Ibiam will leave you rooting for Ivie to find her own happiness in Under the Influence.

Stream episode 1 of Under the Influence now on Showmax. New episodes are released every Friday.



