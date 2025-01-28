Bland2Glam Unveils Seyi Banigbe as the Face of Its Founder’s Collection

Bland2Glam unveils a new jewellery collection tagged “The Founder’s Collection”. The collection is designed and curated by the Bland2Glam founder, Seyi Banigbe and the collection is inspired by Seyi Banigbe’s love for gemstones and classic vibrant colors.

Bland2Glam is an award winning fashion jewellery brand known for its affordable line of top-quality jewellery and accessories for both men and women. Banigbe, the brain behind the 13 year old brand, was unveiled as the face of their latest collection of meticulously crafted jewelry that delivers a vibrant burst of natural stones.

According to the Bland2Glam founder, her love for gemstones stems from the rarity, durability and beauty that each stone possesses which makes each design from the Founder’s Collection a piece of art that will last for generations to come. Sharing that she decided to create jewellery that speaks to her personal style, Seyi is delighted to share the gift of a sophisticated jewellery collection made from gemstones such as Ruby, Sapphire, pearls, amazonite, tiger eye, sea shells and zirconia.

She said the Founder’s Collection comprises a range of jewelry that can easily take jewellery lovers from their work space to glamorous weekend events. She expressed her excitement about the range of designs in this new collection.

The Founder’s Collection includes pearls and other gemstones skillfully nestled in 18 karat plated brass metal. Jewellery designs from the collection are both timeless and modern with delicate crafting to accentuate any stylish outfit.

According to Banigbe; “the Founder’s Collection represents the strength, tenacity and doggedness that building Bland2Glam from scratch has developed in me and from a heart that has waded through the toughest waters to get to this moment, I present my very first Founder’s Collection. It is jewellery made for everyone that believes in the uniqueness and strength of their ideas.” This unique jewellery collection is now available on www.bland2glam.com.ng and in all Bland2Glam retail spots in major malls across Nigeria.

Seyi Banigbe is a lawyer and serial entrepreneur with several successful businesses in Nigeria. After 13 years of growing Bland2Glam, the brand was recently named “Best Retail Organisation in Range Excellence” by the Lagos Business School Africa Retail Academy. On the heels of this is the launch of her Podcast ‘Breaking Things Down with Seyi Banigbe” where she discusses success in career, business and other life areas.

Seyi is however not new to media as she is the host of popular TV show, Binging With GameChangers; and the executive producer of “Cooking With GameChangers” and the raved GenZ TV show, ‘Chatter That Counts’.

Watch campaign video for the Founder’s Collection here.



To Shop the Founder’s Collection, visit the website.

Keep up with Seyi Banigbe on instagram @sheyiban and Watch “Breaking Things Down with Seyi Banigbe”.

Sponsored Content