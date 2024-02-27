Cooking with Gamechangers: Get ready for a New level of Excitement coming to your Screens!

Nollywood’s Daniel Etim-Effiong, one of leading rappers, MI Abaga, Dancer extraordinaire, Kaffy Shafau; and culinary expert/Helicopter pilot, Captain Toba Abifarin, are bringing something exciting to your screens in March 2024.

These exciting four will be revealed on Cooking with GameChangers, a brand new TV show that is a spinoff of the popular TV show Binging with GameChangers hosted and created by Seyi Banigbe.

The show follows the day-to-day lives of successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have excelled in their respective fields. They end up in a cook-off for the “Ultimate GameChanger” title as they make delicious meals to be judged by M.I., Dr. Kaffy, and Captain Toba.

Daniel, who has a phenomenal time playing host to the GameChangers, Judges and audience said

I love the novelty of the show format and can’t wait for viewers at home to watch and enjoy the show.

The show creator, Seyi Banigbe, thought it would be great to showcase the softer side of the GameChangers alongside their successful professional lives and considered food to be the one thing that binds every kind of person together irrespective of their profession, gender or job. This inspired her to get all of the featured GameChangers into a cooking competition.

Seyi Banigbe said

A part of me wanted to give people more. On Binging with GameChangers, I spoke with GameChangers about their growth stories but I wanted to deliver success stories this time in a way that would excite both the eyes and taste buds of the viewers.

Cooking with GameChangers is scheduled to premiere on the 7th of March. It will air on YouTube and TV stations nationwide.

You can watch the show teaser below

Get to know more about the show:

Show Host: Daniel Etim-Effiong

Judges: M.I Abaga, Kaffy & Captain Toba Abifarin

ABOUT THE HOST

Daniel Etim Effiong

Daniel Etim Effiong, a renowned Nigerian actor, and a jack-of-all-trades in the entertainment industry. An accomplished actor who excels as a film director, scriptwriter, and filmmaker. One of his most notable roles is as Lanre Taiwo in the popular online drama series, The Men’s Club.

Additionally, he garnered recognition for his portrayal of Efosa in the heartfelt romance film, From Lagos With Love. Born in Jaji, Kaduna State, Nigeria, Daniel is the son of former Lt. Col. Moses Effiong. He kick-started his academic journey by earning a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Following a brief stint as an engineer in the oil and gas sector, he made the bold decision to shift gears and pursue a career in filmmaking.

To hone his craft, he enrolled at AFDA Film School in South Africa, where he studied writing and directing. Continuing his education, he embarked on a filmmaking course at the University of Johannesburg. Leaving behind his job in the oil and gas industry, Daniel embraced a new path as a content producer for NdaniTV. It was during this time that he truly flourished, showcasing his creative prowess.

In 2020, he ventured into directing, taking the helm of the documentary “Skin”, a collaborative effort with producer Beverly Naya. This captivating documentary explored thought-provoking themes surrounding skin and societal perceptions. Daniel Etim Effiong’s remarkable talent and dedication have solidified his position as a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

ABOUT THE JUDGES

Jude Abaga M.I

Jude Abaga, professionally known as M.I or M.I Abaga, is a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist, songwriter, and record producer. He has achieved significant success in his career. In 2009, he won the Best Hip Hop and Best New Act awards at the MTV Africa Music Awards, and in 2010, he was nominated in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards.

M.I. gained popularity in 2006 with his song ‘Crowd Mentality,’ which became a hit in his hometown of Jos, Nigeria. He further solidified his position in the music industry with the release of his debut studio album, ‘Talk About It,’ on December 11, 2008. The album received critical acclaim. Following the success of his debut album, M.I. released his second studio album, ‘MI2 The Movie,’ on December 25, 2010. This album also garnered positive reviews and contributed to M.I.’s rise to prominence in the Nigerian music scene.

On October 30, 2014, four years later, he released his third studio album titled “The Chairman”. Additionally, he appeared on a collaborative Chocolate City Album titled “The Indestructible Choc Bois Nation” or “TICBN”, which was released on April 30, 2015. His eighth studio project, “A Study On Self Worth: Yxng DxnzL”, was released on August 26, 2018. Then, on March 6, 2020, after 13 years with the label, the rapper announced his departure from Chocolate City. In December 2022, M.I Abaga was featured in the Africa Cypher (Hennessy Cypher) that took place in Nigeria. Finally, in 2023, he was appointed as a special adviser to Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State.

Kaffy Shafau

Kaffy, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, received her primary education at Chrisland School, Opebi, and her secondary education at Coker Secondary School, Orile-Iganmu. She then briefly attended Yaba College of Technology before obtaining a diploma in data processing and computer science from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Kaffy’s dancing journey began when she was invited to perform on stage during one of her dance rehearsals and workout sessions at the National Stadium. This opportunity came about thanks to one of her admirers. In 2006, Kaffy took the lead in her dance group’s groundbreaking achievement. They danced for an impressive 55 hours and 40 minutes, breaking the Guinness Book of Records for the “Longest Dance Party”.

In 2017, she founded ‘The Dance Workshop,’ a dance convention that aims to train and mentor professional dancers while promoting cultural exchange within the Nigerian dance industry. The inaugural event featured AY Hollywood, a leading choreographer from America. Additionally, Kaffy has been actively involved in prestigious television shows such as Malta Guinness Street Dance, Project Fame West Africa, and Dance with Peter, serving as a dance coach and judge. Her talent has been acknowledged through numerous awards, including the African Muzik Magazine Awards in 2014 for Best Female Dancer of the Year, The Beatz Awards in 2015 for Best Choreographer of the Year, and the Special Recognition Award at The Headies Awards in 2018.

Captain Toba Abifarin

Captain Toba Abifarin is the Managing Pilot for the Bristow Group and has been flying helicopters for over fifteen (15) years. He has a penchant for cooking great meals in his spare time. A food enthusiast and chef who constantly whips up delicious recipes for family and friends. He can cook almost any meal. When he is not flying or cooking, Captain Toba is a biker.

Seyi Banigbe

Seyi Banigbe is a lawyer who holds an MBA from the Imperial College London. She obtained her Law degree (LLB) from the University of Lagos and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar. Seyi is also a certified member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) UK and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) UK. Alongside being a lawyer, Seyi is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of the popular jewellery brand, Bland2Glam. In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Seyi is the creator and host of Nigeria’s highly syndicated talk show, Binging with GameChangers, which reaches viewers across the country through various stations. Moreover, she is a founding partner at Nibo & Tac Legal Practitioners and the founder of Deterge Nigeria, a facility management company. Seyi’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her involvement on the boards of several prominent organizations.

