Gamers and Creatives Connect, Commit to Their Goals at True Beginnings With Ballantine’s

On January 18, 2025, Ballantine’s welcomed Nigerian gamers and creatives to jumpstart their year with purpose and creativity at a special vision-boarding session at Carven by Gamr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The evening, themed True Beginnings, was about celebrating the joy of fresh starts and setting intentions for the future. Guests were greeted with thoughtful, custom gifts, featuring limited-edition Ballantine’s jerseys personalised with their names and engraved bottles of Ballantine’s Finest 1827 Blended Scotch Whisky.

These gifts created a warm atmosphere for an evening full of genuine connections and special moments.

The event kicked off with some enjoyable icebreaker games, aimed at bringing guests together and igniting new friendships. A delightful selection of gourmet canapés and hors d’oeuvres paired wonderfully with signature Ballantine’s cocktails, like Ballantine’s Apple, Ballantine’s Sour, and the refreshing Ballantine’s Lightening.

As the evening went on, everyone turned their attention to the vision-boarding session, where guests crafted visual representations of their hopes and dreams for 2025. With canvases, lifestyle magazines, inspiring quotes, and a variety of creative supplies in hand, everyone enthusiastically shared their goals and dreams on their boards. Every vision was one of a kind, reflecting the unique individual behind it and embracing the beauty of possibility.

Ebere Aham, brand manager at Ballantine’s, expressed her excitement about the evening:

“Ballantine’s has always been about celebrating craftsmanship and creativity, and tonight we’ve witnessed the embodiment of that. True Beginnings is all about discovering the potential inside each of us and having the courage to dream big for the upcoming year. It’s wonderful to see how everyone has embraced this moment.”



The atmosphere in the room was vibrant as guests appreciated each other’s vision, shared stories, and encouraged each other for the year ahead. As the night went on, group photos were taken, showcasing the pride and joy of the creatives excited about the friendships made during the event.

A wonderful moment of reflection came with the Ballantine’s Pledge, where everyone collectively made a promise to stay true to their visions and face the challenges ahead with determination and courage.

Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio—Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, reflected on the importance of staying true to oneself:

“Tonight, we celebrated more than just the start of a new year. We celebrated the boldness to pursue our dreams, no matter how challenging the journey might be. Ballantine’s reminds us to stay true to our vision, to ourselves, and each other as we move forward into 2025.”

With creativity flowing, new connections made, and dreams brought to life through vision boards, the True Beginnings experience proved that Ballantine’s is more than just a whisky—it’s a catalyst for ambition, individuality, and the bold spirit to make things happen in 2025 and beyond.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

Sponsored Content