Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar & Mr Eazi to Feature on ‘F1 The Movie’ Soundtrack

Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar, and Mr Eazi are among the Nigerian artists featured on the official soundtrack of ‘F1: The Movie,’ which is set to be released on June 27, 2025. Produced by Apple Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Lewis Hamilton, among others. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the movie explores the thrilling world of Formula 1 racing.

The official soundtrack, titled ‘F1: The Movie – The Album,’ was announced along with its debut single ‘Lose My Mind’ by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat. Rather than being a traditional film soundtrack, the album serves as a musical extension of the movie, reflecting the high-energy atmosphere and emotional intensity of the Formula 1 world.

Alongside the Nigerian talents, the album also includes contributions from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch, creating a fusion of genres and international sounds.

‘F1: The Movie – The Album’ will be released on the same day as the film.

See the full track list below.