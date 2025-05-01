Connect with us

Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar & Mr Eazi to Feature on 'F1 The Movie' Soundtrack

Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners’ Smokestack Twins

#BNMeetTheStar: Munachii Abi Is in Her Multihyphenate Era & She’s Just Getting Started

“Osamede” to Premiere at Cannes Film Market, Marks New Era for Nigerian Historical Fantasy

Wunmi Mosaku’s 'Sinners' Press Tour Beauty Looks Are a Masterclass in Elevated Minimalism

Ready to Binge? These 6 Nollywood Films Will Keep You Entertained All April

'Owambe Thieves' Debuts with Glam, Culture and Lagos-Style Grandeur | See Photos

'After 30' Starring Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya & More Premieres at NollywoodWeek Paris | Watch the Trailer

Globacom stood tall as a Sponsor for the Radio Voice Premiere

#AMVCA2025: Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli & Ini Dima-Okojie Among Nominees for Best Supporting Actress

The soundtrack for ‘F1: The Movie’ brings together a diverse range of artists, including Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar, and Mr Eazi.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar, and Mr Eazi are among the Nigerian artists featured on the official soundtrack of ‘F1: The Movie,’ which is set to be released on June 27, 2025. Produced by Apple Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Lewis Hamilton, among others. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the movie explores the thrilling world of Formula 1 racing.

The official soundtrack, titled ‘F1: The Movie – The Album,’ was announced along with its debut single ‘Lose My Mind’ by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat. Rather than being a traditional film soundtrack, the album serves as a musical extension of the movie, reflecting the high-energy atmosphere and emotional intensity of the Formula 1 world.

Alongside the Nigerian talents, the album also includes contributions from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch, creating a fusion of genres and international sounds.

‘F1: The Movie – The Album’ will be released on the same day as the film.

See the full track list below.

  • Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)
  • Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)
  • Ed Sheeran – Drive
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
  • ROSÉ – Messy
  • Burna Boy – Don’t Let Me Drown
  • Roddy Ricch – Underdog
  • RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News
  • Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
  • Myke Towers – Baja California
  • Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!
  • Madison Beer – All At Once
  • Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E
  • PAWSA – Double C
  • Mr Eazi – Attention
  • Darkoo – Give Me Love
  • Obongjayar – Gasoline
