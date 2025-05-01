Listen to Princess Wonda’s New Single ‘No Yawa’

Princess Wonda’s new single, ‘No Yawa,’ arrives as another vibrant addition to the ever-growing Afrobeats movement, drawing influence from Afrobeats, reggaeton, and Latin-inspired rhythms.

The upbeat track centres on ambition, celebration, and living fully. Switching between English, Pidgin, and Spanish, Princess Wonda delivers a multilingual performance that reflects her African roots while tapping into global sounds.

Speaking on the single, she shares, “This song is all about energy, ambition, and enjoying the rewards of hard work. Afrobeats is global now, and I’m excited to push the sound forward.”

‘No Yawa’ has been featured on a number of Afrobeats and Latin playlists since its release, with fans sharing clips and dance videos across social media.

Listen below