New Music: Princess Wonda – My Body

Princess Wonda has released her first single of 2023, titled “My Body,” which is a classic Afrobeat love song with a playful and sensual direction that emphasizes women’s confidence in their own bodies and minds.

The track was produced by Mr Marz and mixed and mastered by Xtraordinaire, who has worked with prominent artists like Phyno, P-Square, and Runtown. Additionally, Princess Wonda plans to unveil a music video for the single in the upcoming spring.