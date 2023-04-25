Connect with us

New Music: Esther Osaji - Come Back Home

New Video: Gyakie feat. JBEE — Scar

“Skelewu,” “Alubarika,” “Azonto,“ “Kukere”… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever

All The Best Moments From Davido’s #TimelessConcert In Lagos

New Video: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Victoria Orenze — Ebenezer

Muyiwa Awoniyi Shares What It Takes to Be a Music Executive, Managing Tems, and More on "Menisms"

New Music + Video: Wande Coal — Let Them Know

Ayra Starr Delivers Soulful Performance Of “Rush” On Genius Open Mic

New Music: DJ Neptune & Spyro - Count Your Blessings

New Music: Princess Wonda – My Body

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Princess Wonda has released her first single of 2023, titled “My Body,” which is a classic Afrobeat love song with a playful and sensual direction that emphasizes women’s confidence in their own bodies and minds.

The track was produced by Mr Marz and mixed and mastered by Xtraordinaire, who has worked with prominent artists like Phyno, P-Square, and Runtown. Additionally, Princess Wonda plans to unveil a music video for the single in the upcoming spring.

Listen to the track below:

Stream the new track here.

Avatar photo

