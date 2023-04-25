New Music: Esther Osaji – Come Back Home

Fast-rising gospel singer and songwriter Esther Osaji is out with a new single titled “Come Back Home.”

“‘Come Back Home’ is my message to everyone that no relationship is perfect,” she says. “A little patience, support, communication, and encouragement can help create and build friendships, courtships, and marriages with unflinching love and mutual respect.”

This single was written and performed by Esther Osaji and produced by George Alao.

Listen to the track below:

Stream “Come Back Home” here.