New Music: Esther Osaji - Come Back Home

New Music: Princess Wonda - My Body

New Video: Gyakie feat. JBEE — Scar

“Skelewu,” “Alubarika,” “Azonto,“ “Kukere”… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever

All The Best Moments From Davido’s #TimelessConcert In Lagos

New Video: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Victoria Orenze — Ebenezer

Muyiwa Awoniyi Shares What It Takes to Be a Music Executive, Managing Tems, and More on "Menisms"

New Music + Video: Wande Coal — Let Them Know

Ayra Starr Delivers Soulful Performance Of “Rush” On Genius Open Mic

New Music: DJ Neptune & Spyro - Count Your Blessings

New Music: Esther Osaji – Come Back Home

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising gospel singer and songwriter Esther Osaji is out with a new single titled “Come Back Home.”

“‘Come Back Home’ is my message to everyone that no relationship is perfect,” she says. “A little patience, support, communication, and encouragement can help create and build friendships, courtships, and marriages with unflinching love and mutual respect.”

This single was written and performed by Esther Osaji and produced by George Alao.

Listen to the track below:

Stream “Come Back Home” here.

