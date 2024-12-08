Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Khalid & Ayra Starr Bring “Make It Up to You” to Life in New Music Video

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez, Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda Deliver Street Energy in "Louder" Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

5 Iconic Roles That Prove Eucharia Anunobi Made Drama Look Chic & Unforgettable

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

BN TV Career Inspired Living

Titi Oyinsan Talks Persistence, Love & 20-Year Media Career on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Annatoria Captures the Spirit of Christmas in Her "Hark Now Hear" Visualiser

BN TV Cuisine

You Should Add Joy Etor's Juicy Suya-Spiced Roast Chicken to Your Christmas Menu

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Show How Heartbreak Feels in "It Hurts" Visualiser

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

BN TV Cuisine

These Beef-Stuffed Cassava Buns by Joyful Cook Are a Must-Try for Your Next Snack Break

BN TV

Watch Khalid & Ayra Starr Bring “Make It Up to You” to Life in New Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Just days after the release of “Make It Up to You,” the second track from Khalid’s “Sincere” (Deluxe) album, the video for the song is finally here.

The video features Khalid and Ayra Starr in a studio setting, singing and posing for photos. They keep it casual yet engaging, letting their chemistry shine as they bring the song to life.

The track is a blend of R&B and Afrobeats, with Khalid baring his emotions through lines like, “I wanna be the man that you choose in your life” and “I get insecure, gotta swallow my pride.” Ayra Starr’s verse adds a bold and unapologetic touch, with lyrics that speak to confidence and self-assurance. Together, their voices create a melody that’s raw and reflective.

Check it out below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php