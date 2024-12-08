Watch Khalid & Ayra Starr Bring “Make It Up to You” to Life in New Music Video

Just days after the release of “Make It Up to You,” the second track from Khalid’s “Sincere” (Deluxe) album, the video for the song is finally here.

The video features Khalid and Ayra Starr in a studio setting, singing and posing for photos. They keep it casual yet engaging, letting their chemistry shine as they bring the song to life.

The track is a blend of R&B and Afrobeats, with Khalid baring his emotions through lines like, “I wanna be the man that you choose in your life” and “I get insecure, gotta swallow my pride.” Ayra Starr’s verse adds a bold and unapologetic touch, with lyrics that speak to confidence and self-assurance. Together, their voices create a melody that’s raw and reflective.

