Jamz Gets Real About Love Gone Sour in Debut Single “Sober”

Rising star Jamz‘s debut single, “Sober,” is finally here, and it’s a powerful Afro-RnB ballad marking a major moment in her musical journey.

This isn’t just any song; it’s a deep story about a love gone wrong. Jamz pours her heart out through reflective verses, capturing the emotions of heartbreak and acceptance. “Sober” is a full-circle moment for Jamz, written way back at the beginning of her musical dreams. Releasing it first feels like a validation of her passion and a declaration: “Yes, my dreams are real!”

The journey of “Sober” started with just Jamz, a chord progression in her head, and a lot of trust in her instincts. Fast forward to 2023, producer NYRP entered the picture, and together they crafted the initial demo. After a brief hiatus while Jamz focused on school, “Sober” was revisited in 2024 with NYRP updating the beat and the duo re-recording the track in the studio.

As NYRP describes it, creating “Sober” was a collaborative effort: “We started making the record last year and kept recording it repeatedly, making changes to the music because we wanted it to sound just like we imagined. It’s one of the third or fourth songs that Jamz and I have made together since we met. We recorded it in three different places and sessions. Jamz wrote it, and we worked together to arrange it into what you’re about to hear.”

Listen to the new track below:

Stream “Sober” here.