Tyla Gets a Double Win at the 24th BET Awards | See Full Winners List

The 24th BET Awards brought together stars from the entertainment industry, media, sports, and beyond at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles yesterday, and the celebrities stepped out in their finest attires, turning the red carpet into a runway of fashion with their most glamorous looks.

Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson for the third time, the BET Awards is an annual American award show established to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

Tyla kicked off the night with a double win, taking home Best International Act and Best New Artist. Victoria Monét, Killer Mike, and Usher were among the ceremony’s biggest winners. Usher received a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award alongside his win for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. SZA received the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, while Killer Mike snagged Album of the Year. Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” earned her both the BET Her Award and Video of the Year, and Regina King took home Best Actress. Also, Tems won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her song “Me & U.”

Watch Tyla receive her award

Megan Thee Stallion set the stage ablaze with a high-energy performance featuring a multitude of dancers. Her dramatic entrance from a giant egg echoed the cover art for her new album, “Megan.”

The night continued with thrilling performances from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, and a slew of other artists, including Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét, YG Marley, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Shaboozey, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, and Summer Walker.

Taraji P. Henson provided a comedic highlight by channelling Kendrick Lamar in a hilarious “Not Like Us” parody

Keke Palmer

Chloe Bailey

Coco Jones

Ice Spice

Marsha Ambrosius

Jay Ellis

Shaboozey

See the full winners list below:

Album of the Year

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher (WINNER)

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (WINNER)

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Wayne

Best New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”

Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

Halle Bailey, “Angel”

CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”

Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Gunna, “Fukumean”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Muni Long, “Made for Me”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (WINNER)

Tyla, “Water”

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET Her

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”

Ayra Starr, “Commas”

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)

SZA, “Saturn”

GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington (WINNER)

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson (WINNER)

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry