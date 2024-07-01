Connect with us

Tyla Gets a Double Win at the 24th BET Awards | See Full Winners List

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Femi & Made Kuti Lit Up the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

Dabota Lawson Gets Candid with Toke Makinwa on "Toke Moments"

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

Ifeanyi Abraham's Tips on "How to Network Your Way to the Top" | Watch 'Road to Success'

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

You've Got to Watch This Stanley Okorie Interview + "Billionaire" Performance on #WithChude

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

The 24th BET Awards brought together stars from the entertainment industry, media, sports, and beyond at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles yesterday, and the celebrities stepped out in their finest attires, turning the red carpet into a runway of fashion with their most glamorous looks.

Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson for the third time, the BET Awards is an annual American award show established to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

Tyla kicked off the night with a double win, taking home Best International Act and Best New Artist. Victoria Monét, Killer Mike, and Usher were among the ceremony’s biggest winners. Usher received a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award alongside his win for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. SZA received the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, while Killer Mike snagged Album of the Year. Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” earned her both the BET Her Award and Video of the Year, and Regina King took home Best Actress. Also, Tems won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her song “Me & U.”

Watch Tyla receive her award

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Megan Thee Stallion set the stage ablaze with a high-energy performance featuring a multitude of dancers. Her dramatic entrance from a giant egg echoed the cover art for her new album, “Megan.”

The night continued with thrilling performances from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, and a slew of other artists, including Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét, YG Marley, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Shaboozey, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, and Summer Walker.

Taraji P. Henson provided a comedic highlight by channelling Kendrick Lamar in a hilarious “Not Like Us” parody

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Keke Palmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Coco Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Ice Spice

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Marsha Ambrosius

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Jay Ellis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis)

Shaboozey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

See the full winners list below:

Album of the Year

Chris Brown, 11:11
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher (WINNER)

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (WINNER)
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Wayne

Best New Artist

41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Things”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”
Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Gunna, “Fukumean”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (WINNER)
Tyla, “Water”

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET Her

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”
Ayra Starr, “Commas”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
SZA, “Saturn”
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Best Movie

American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington (WINNER)
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson (WINNER)
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry

