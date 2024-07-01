BN TV
Tyla Gets a Double Win at the 24th BET Awards | See Full Winners List
The 24th BET Awards brought together stars from the entertainment industry, media, sports, and beyond at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles yesterday, and the celebrities stepped out in their finest attires, turning the red carpet into a runway of fashion with their most glamorous looks.
Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson for the third time, the BET Awards is an annual American award show established to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.
Tyla kicked off the night with a double win, taking home Best International Act and Best New Artist. Victoria Monét, Killer Mike, and Usher were among the ceremony’s biggest winners. Usher received a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award alongside his win for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. SZA received the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, while Killer Mike snagged Album of the Year. Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” earned her both the BET Her Award and Video of the Year, and Regina King took home Best Actress. Also, Tems won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her song “Me & U.”
Watch Tyla receive her award
Megan Thee Stallion set the stage ablaze with a high-energy performance featuring a multitude of dancers. Her dramatic entrance from a giant egg echoed the cover art for her new album, “Megan.”
The night continued with thrilling performances from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, and a slew of other artists, including Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét, YG Marley, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Shaboozey, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, and Summer Walker.
Taraji P. Henson provided a comedic highlight by channelling Kendrick Lamar in a hilarious “Not Like Us” parody
Keke Palmer
Chloe Bailey
Coco Jones
Ice Spice
Marsha Ambrosius
Jay Ellis
Shaboozey
See the full winners list below:
Album of the Year
Chris Brown, 11:11
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher (WINNER)
Best Group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (WINNER)
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Wayne
Best New Artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla (WINNER)
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Things”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”
Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Gunna, “Fukumean”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (WINNER)
Tyla, “Water”
Best International Act
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET Her
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”
Ayra Starr, “Commas”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
SZA, “Saturn”
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
Best Movie
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Best Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington (WINNER)
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson (WINNER)
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry