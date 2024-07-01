Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Femi & Made Kuti Lit Up the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

Every summer, the UK comes alive with the Glastonbury Festival, a five-day extravaganza of contemporary performing arts. From dance and comedy to theatre, circus, and cabaret, the festival offers something for everyone. Leading artists grace the stages, with established headliners complemented by a mix of shows on smaller platforms. This year, Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset played host to the festival from June 26th to 30th.

2024 marked the 40th anniversary of Fela Kuti’s legendary performance with his band Egypt 80 on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. This history-making feat, achieved in 1984, solidified him as the second African artist to headline the event.

This year, the legacy continued with a powerful Nigerian presence. Saturday saw Ayra Starr thrill the audience with hit songs like “Sability,” while Femi and Made Kuti, son and grandson of Fela, brought their signature fusion of Afrobeat, funk, jazz, and highlife to the Pyramid Stage.

Femi Kuti is no stranger to Glastonbury. He previously performed in 1984 alongside his father and returned in 2005 and 2010 with his son Made. This year, the duo delivered a dynamic set and joined the rock band Coldplay for a collaborative rendition of “Arabesque,” featuring additional vocals by Elyanna.

Burna Boy, another returning artist, built upon his 2022 performance with a show-stopping set on the Pyramid Stage. Kicking off with an acapella rendition of “It’s Plenty,” he transitioned into his hit track “Ye” before closing with the crowd favourite “Last Last.” This performance came on the heels of his London Stadium concert as part of the “I Told Them Tour.” Burna Boy also joined the British rapper Little Simz and Coldplay to unveil their unreleased collaboration “We Pray.”

Ayra Starr and Tems performed on the Pyramid and Other Stage respectively. Ayra Starr mesmerised the audience with a setlist while Tems delivered a rendition of “Love Me Jeje” from her debut album, “Born In The Wild.”

Watch their performances below:

Tems

Coldplay, Femi and Made Kuti

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Besides Fela Kuti, who blazed the trail in 1984, other Nigerian artists like Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Femi Kuti, and Made Kuti have graced the Glastonbury stage.

Wizkid in 2023

Watch Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 perform “Bad Man Lighter” at Glastonbury 2022

Burna Boy in 2022