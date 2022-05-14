Connect with us

Music

Burna Boy's New Music "Last Last" Is Repeat Worthy | Listen

BN TV Music

From Ikorodu to the World - Catch Zlatan in this episode of "Tea with Tay"

Music

7 Takeaways from Burna Boy's Billboard Cover Feature

Music

New Music: Waje & Falz - Vibes

Music

New Music: Zinoleesky - Loving You

Music

New Music: Ria Sean - Thai Food

Music

Mavin Records Puts Out Romantic Number titled "Overdose" featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx & Boy Spyce

Music

DJ Spinall & Asake's "Palazzo" Is A Certified Party Starter

Music

Plug Into the Soulful Sounds of Davido & The Samples this Weekend with "Stand Strong"

Music

New Music + Video: Benita Okojie Adeyina - Imu Egbe Bhen (I Give Myself)

Music

Burna Boy’s New Music “Last Last” Is Repeat Worthy | Listen

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy has released “Last Last,” the first track from his upcoming sixth studio album, “Love, Damini.”

The Grammy-winning artist debuted the breakup-themed song on the night of his historic Madison Square Garden show, much to the delight of those in attendance and those who watched the event live from across the globe.

Chopstix produced “Last Last,” which was released with a video directed by none other than Burna Boy.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the music video below:

Digital Streaming Platforms

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress
css.php