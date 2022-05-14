Burna Boy’s New Music “Last Last” Is Repeat Worthy | Listen

Burna Boy has released “Last Last,” the first track from his upcoming sixth studio album, “Love, Damini.”

The Grammy-winning artist debuted the breakup-themed song on the night of his historic Madison Square Garden show, much to the delight of those in attendance and those who watched the event live from across the globe.

Chopstix produced “Last Last,” which was released with a video directed by none other than Burna Boy.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the music video below:

Digital Streaming Platforms