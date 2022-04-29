Connect with us

Burna Boy's Concert at Madison Square Garden was Another One for the Books | Watch

Watch Episode 10 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

It's Coming! Check Out the Teaser for "Glamour Girls" starring Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim & Toke Makinwa

Chuka & Precious Ofili Share Their Experiences Raising a Child with Special Needs in Episode Two of the "Due Parenting Podcast"

The "Real Housewives of Lagos" Stars Join Toolz & Gbemi on this Special Episode of the "OffAir Show"

Another Sequel to "Wives on Strike" is Coming: Candid Moments On Set with the Cast

Enioluwa & Stephanie discuss Gen Z Evolution vs Millennials on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

If You've Ever Had Any Interest in Intellectual Property, This Episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" is For You!

Bose Ogulu, Forthcoming Album & More Takeaways from Burna Boy's Interview with Trevor Noah on "The  Daily Show"

Bloopers & Outtakes! This Bonus Episode of "Ndani Real Talk" is Hilarious

Burna Boy‘s concert in NYC was another one for the books!

After getting the sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd on their feet to the tune of his catalogue of hits, including “Kilometer“, “Way Too Big“, and “Killin Dem,” Burna took the night up another notch and made history by turning the stage into his throne.

Catch everything that happened at the sold-out concert, from his electrifying entrance to performing the remix of Asake‘s smash hit “Sungba,” Black Sherif‘s “Second Sermon” remix, and his performance of some tracks from his unreleased album:

 

