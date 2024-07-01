“Nigerian Idol” Season 9: Chioma, Lammy, Chima & Mira Clear Make Top 4 After Soulful Showdown

It was a double dose of musical magic during the weekend at the “Nigerian Idol” season 9. The top 5 contestants from last week, Chima, Lammy, Chioma, Maio and Mira Clear took the stage once more, ready to face off in the competition to secure their spot in the finale.

Delivering a powerhouse blend of soulful serenades and energetic Naija gbedu anthems, the contestants showcased impressive vocals and a captivating stage presence. The competition was fierce, with each performance raising the bar even higher.

After a night filled with action and emotional highs, only the top 4 contestants remained. Unfortunately, Maio’s journey on Nigerian Idol came to an end.

Watch their live performances below:

Chioma

Chioma blended vulnerability and strength with her songs. She kicked things off with a soulful rendition of Chike’s “Hard to Find,” a song that resonates with anyone who’s ever searched for true love. This song was released in 2022, from the album, “The Brother’s Keeper.” Following that, Chioma transformed the stage with Rihanna’s “Man Down” a fierce song released in 2011 from Rihanna’s fifth studio album, “Loud“

Chima

Chima took the audience on a journey with two iconic hits. First, he delivered Wizkid’s global smash “Essence,” a song released in 2020 from the album, “Made in Lagos.” The song featuring Tems topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance. For his second act, Chima brought the heat with Chaka Khan’s legendary “Through the Fire.” The song was released in 1985 from her sixth studio album, “I Feel for You.”

Mira Clear

Mira delivered a captivating performance of Fave’s “Baby Riddim” a dancehall-infused track released in 2021 from Fave’s album, “Baby Riddim.” For her second performance, she performed Beyoncé’s “Broken-Hearted Girl” from the album, “I Am… Sasha Fierce”

Lammy

Lammy set the mood with a heartfelt performance of Styl Plus’s “Olufunmi,” a classic Nigerian love song released in 2003 from the album, “Expression” that continues to capture hearts across generations. To switch things up, he delivered John Legend’s “Ordinary People“‘ a song released in 2005 from “Get Lifted“ album. The song celebrates love in all its complexities and earned nominations at the Grammys, American Music Awards, and BET Awards.

Maio bid farewell to the Nigerian Idol stage after an incredible run in Season 9. In the video below, he shared his experiences and memorable moments and talked about the challenges he overcame to reach the top 5.

He also gave a shout-out to his fellow contestants and offered a glimpse into what’s next for his music career.

Next week will feature a double elimination, which means your faves need your votes to get into the top 2. Click here to cast your votes.