Simi Discusses Her Creative Process & Building Strong Marriages on the “90s Baby Show”

This episode of the “90s Baby Show” welcomes superstar Simi for a lively exploration of love, relationships, and the art of giving and receiving affection. Hosts Temi, Fred, and Dennis “VP” delve into the importance of pacing yourself in long-term relationships, peppering the discussion with personal anecdotes and humorous insights.

The conversation then tackles the complexities of adult friendships and emotional vulnerability, particularly among men. They explore societal expectations of masculinity and the liberating power of being open with your emotions.

Family dynamics also take centre stage, with discussions on staying connected and the challenges of maintaining strong bonds. Simi seamlessly joins the conversation, sharing her creative process, personal journey, and the delicate balance she strikes between motherhood and a thriving music career.

