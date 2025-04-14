“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

Long before ‘Peru‘ took over airwaves, Fireboy DML was just a recent graduate chasing a dream in Lagos, with no connections, no clear plan, and no guarantees. He was writing songs to survive, performing to unrecognised crowds, and keeping his struggles quiet from his family.

Then came a message from Olamide. Out of the blue. A WhatsApp DM that would change everything. Fireboy shares on the 90s Baby Show. According to him, Olamide wasn’t even looking to sign anyone at the time, but after hearing Fireboy’s sound, he reached out via WhatsApp, and just like that, Fireboy became part of the YBNL family. A real “sliding into your destiny” moment.

That belief led to a record deal with YBNL and, eventually, his breakout track ‘Jealous,’ which first appeared on the YBNL Mafia Family compilation in 2018. It was the beginning of a new chapter. One that would bring ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps,’ sold-out shows, international tours, and features with global superstars.

But fame comes with its own surprises. Like the rumour that he’d bought a private jet, something even his mother believed. He laughed it off and clarified that it wasn’t true, noting how fame sometimes comes with unexpected and amusing headlines.

Now, with his latest album ‘Adedamola,’ Fireboy is reflecting deeper—on growth, purpose, and the kind of stories he wants to tell next.

Fireboy calls his sound Afro-Life: a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and soul, shaped by emotion and storytelling.

Watch the full interview below. But be warned: it might just inspire you to keep chasing your own dream, no matter how uncertain it seems.