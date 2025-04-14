5 Days, 5 Looks: Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Pre-Wedding Rollout is a Whole Mood

Connect with us

With five distinct looks shared over five days, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are making pre-wedding fashion a full-on event.
Photo credit: Priscilla/Instagram

We’re counting down the days to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Nigerian wedding, and if their pre-wedding rollout is anything to go by, we’re in for something truly special.

Last week, the couple dropped look after look from their pre-wedding shoot, and it’s been such a joy to follow along. Each day came with a new vibe, a fresh story, and a little more insight into their world.

They’ve already shared big moments earlier this year, tying the knot in Tanzania with a beautiful Nikkah and civil ceremony that felt intimate and full of meaning. Now, with this shoot, they’re letting their personalities shine in the most stylish way.

We’ve seen traditional aso-oke with touches of Tanzania, dreamy whites with rich brown detailing, laid-back linen for something soft and breezy, even cowboy denim with hats and horses in the mix, and then, of course, that elegant black-tie finish that wrapped it all up just right.

The best part is that we can’t pick a favourite. Priscilla and Juma are clearly having fun with it, and their chemistry pulls everything together so easily. Each look feels like a love note with a side of fashion flair, and together, they’ve set the tone for what’s already feeling like a wedding to remember.

If this is just the pre-game, we can’t wait to see what they have planned for the big day.

Scroll down to see all five looks. They really did that!

 



 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 



 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 



 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 



 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 



 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

