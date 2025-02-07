A Nigerian-Tanzanian Love Story! See Photos from Priscillia Ojo & Juma Jux’s Nikkah Ceremony

Love is in the air, and today is all about beautiful new beginnings. Just a few hours ago, Ifedayo Agoro of Diary of a Naija Girl shared the exciting news of her engagement to Frank Itom. Now, Priscillia Ojo, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has taken the first step toward forever with her partner, Tanzanian artist Juma Jux, in a lovely Nikkah ceremony.

The couple, who got engaged last year, have been open about their love story. Priscillia was even the muse in Juma Jux’s music video for “Ololufe Mi,” where their chemistry was undeniable. Today, they looked beautiful as they celebrated their union.

Priscillia wore two elegant outfits. Her first look was a golden floor-length gown with a matching embroidered cape that added volume and drama to her ensemble. For her second look, she wore a flowing red dress with gold accents and intricate embroidery, pairing it with bold gold jewellery.

Juma Jux embraced his culture in traditional Tanzanian wedding attire, wearing a long flowing robe known as a Jalabia or Kanzu, a staple for East African Islamic weddings.

Love is a beautiful thing. See more photos of the couple below.

