Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Sweet Spot Weddings

Jasmine & Joshua Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Schoolmates to Soulmates - It's Happy Ever After For Ugonne & Chisom

Weddings

Love Happened After Tobi and Daniel Met in Church!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Relish The Love and Beauty in Cynthia & Jonah's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Omotola & David Bumped Into Each Other in Church and Said 'I Do' Few Years Later

BN TV Cuisine Culture Events Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

Weddings

It's a Beautiful Display of Love With Onyi & Ejoor's White Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mamy Brought Kankou From Guinea to Nigeria for a Romantic Proposal!

Weddings

Love Brought Amarachi and Ken Together at the University

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam! It’s weekend o’clock!

How did your week go? For us on this end, the week has been packed with so many goodies and it’ll be selfish to keep it all to ourselves. Today as always, we have come with a whole lot of goodies from the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone. It’s been such a beautiful week of relishing the sweetness of love.

From heartwarming love stories to stunning inspos and super sweet videos, it has indeed been a fabulous week. We want to take you on this amazing love ride this weekend and trust us when we say you will absolutely love it. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Ifeoluwa and Ayokunle’s Fairytale Began With an Interaction on LinkedIn

Tolu Accompanied Her Sister to Visit a Friend and Found Love! #ToDa24

George Knew He Had Found His Wife After His First Date With Sally

See Love and Culture Come Alive at Mary & Clyde’s Cameroonian Wedding

Tobi & Daniel Met in Church and It Was Love at First Sight!

Ugonne Reconnected With Her Secondary Schoolmate and Fell in Love! #UgoSom2024

Her Uncle Played Matchmaker – Now, Temi & Dare Are on to Forever

Kola Saw Ifeoma’s Photo on Twitter and Was Instantly Smitten!

Thanks to His Matchmaker Dad, Sunday Found His Soulmate in Ejiro

Stand Out on Your Big Day With This Flawless Bridal Inspo!

Bring a Sublime Glow on Your Big Day With This Inspo

Seamlessly Blend Love and Culture at Your Yoruba Trad With This Styled Shoot

Bring Timeless Elegance to Your Igbo Trad With This Inspo

Want a Fine Blend of Edgy and Pristine on Your Big Day? Check Out This Beauty Look

Own the Spotlight at Your Traditional Wedding with This Stunning Inspo

She Got Her Husband a Rolls-Royce – His Reaction Will Make You Smile

Bisola Borha and Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Brought Drama and Beauty in This Video

This Couple’s Siblings Had a Fun Dance-off at the Reception – See How They Nailed It

This Emotional Speech by the Bride’s Sister Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php