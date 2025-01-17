Jasmine & Joshua Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Jasmine and Joshua tied the knot in a lovely wedding that was a perfect fusion of love, beauty, and culture. Their big day started on a heartwarming note with the morning preparations and an emotional first look.

Jasmine looked stunning in her elegant white dress, while Joshua looked dashing in his tux. With their friends and family present, they exchanged vows in a ceremony filled with love and joy. After being pronounced husband and wife, they switched things up for a lively reception where they proudly repped Joshua’s Nigerian roots in a vibrant and colourful celebration. Their wedding was such a blast and you’ll enjoy watching every bit of it.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography and Featured Image: @teamdfams

