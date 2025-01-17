Connect with us

Weddings

Jasmine & Joshua Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Schoolmates to Soulmates - It's Happy Ever After For Ugonne & Chisom

Weddings

Love Happened After Tobi and Daniel Met in Church!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Relish The Love and Beauty in Cynthia & Jonah's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Omotola & David Bumped Into Each Other in Church and Said 'I Do' Few Years Later

BN TV Cuisine Culture Events Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

Weddings

It's a Beautiful Display of Love With Onyi & Ejoor's White Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mamy Brought Kankou From Guinea to Nigeria for a Romantic Proposal!

Weddings

Love Brought Amarachi and Ken Together at the University

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Relationships Style Weddings

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

Weddings

Jasmine & Joshua Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Jasmine and Joshua tied the knot in a lovely wedding that was a perfect fusion of love, beauty, and culture. Their big day started on a heartwarming note with the morning preparations and an emotional first look.

Jasmine looked stunning in her elegant white dress, while Joshua looked dashing in his tux. With their friends and family present, they exchanged vows in a ceremony filled with love and joy. After being pronounced husband and wife, they switched things up for a lively reception where they proudly repped Joshua’s Nigerian roots in a vibrant and colourful celebration. Their wedding was such a blast and you’ll enjoy watching every bit of it.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography and Featured Image: @teamdfams

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php