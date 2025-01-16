Connect with us

From Schoolmates to Soulmates – It’s Happy Ever After For Ugonne & Chisom

Ugonne and Chisom were secondary schoolmates. Despite losing touch over the years, love found a way to bring them back together on one fateful day.

This reunion sparked a connection that quickly blossomed into a whirlwind romance. Now, it’s all love in the air as they embark on spending the rest of their lives together. We’re taking in all the love and beauty from their pre-wedding shoot, and it’s such a refreshing sight. We’re super pumped for these two and we bet you’ll love their photos and story as much as we do.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Ugonne:

We attended the same secondary school, but our paths crossed unnoticed. However, fate had other plans for us. Years later, destiny reunited us in Abuja during my NYSC days. One fateful day, while I was waiting for a cab, I heard my native name called. I turned, and to my surprise, it was him. He offered me a ride, but I declined and jumped into a cab, leaving him behind. Despite the initial uncertainty, our connection persisted.

 

  

On-again, off-again communication eventually blossomed into something beautiful. As we rediscovered each other, memories of our shared past unfolded. Laughter, late-night conversations, and shared dreams cemented our bond. Today, we stand together, hand in hand, ready to embark on a lifelong journey. From unknown schoolmates to inseparable soulmates, our love story is a testament to the power of second chances. Forever and always, our love will flourish.

   

Credits

Bride : @mz_vivvy
Planner@pkevents_
Bride’s outfit@marigoldcouture
Groom’s outfit@ceo_jfk
Makeup@chays_glam
Hairstylist@abysolalagos
Gele@gelelade_
Photography@praise_that_photographer

 

