Love Happened After Tobi and Daniel Met in Church!

Daniel was struck by Cupid the first time he saw Tobi at a church get-together. Of course, he couldn’t let this lady slip away, who seemed to have effortlessly found a way into his heart.

He initiated a conversation, and that single moment ignited a more intense love spark. Now, Daniel and Tobi are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are beyond excited for them! Their pre-wedding photos are nothing short of breathtaking. The love they share is palpable—a sweet, unspoken language that shines through in every frame.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Daniel:

I first met Tobi at a young professionals’ get-together at church, and she immediately caught my eye. Amidst the crowd, she stood out as the most beautiful woman in the room, not just for her looks but for the warmth she radiated. We ended up in a conversation, and as I listened to her speak, I couldn’t help but be captivated by her accent. It was different—rich, unique—and it immediately drew me in, making me want to learn more about her, her background, and what had shaped her into the incredible person she is. It was as though her voice carried a story, one I was eager to discover.

As our conversation flowed, I realized there was something special about Tobi, not just her voice, but the depth in her words, the kindness in her smile, and the genuine way she connected with me. We exchanged numbers that evening, and what began as a simple conversation evolved into something much deeper. With each passing day, I found myself falling for her, not just for the way she spoke or the way she looked, but for the beautiful soul I was getting to know. The spark that started that night at church only grew stronger, and in her, I found a love that felt like home.

Credits

Couple: @ms_tooby | @dn.venture

Planner: @m_e.events

Makeup: @dmofaces

Photography: @awgzzz | @awgz.married

Content Creator: @momentwithdamz

