Relish The Love and Beauty in Cynthia & Jonah’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love is such a beautiful thing to behold. Cynthia and Jonah have found love and are set on a forever journey together.

Today, they are serving us premium sweetness with their pre-wedding photos, and it is nothing short of magical. They stunned in their beautiful outfits, effortlessly representing their roots while exuding sheer elegance with every look. Each frame radiates palpable chemistry, and you need no soothsayer to tell you these two are deeply in love. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

                          

Credits

Bride@cynthiabenson
Groom: @jonahchukwuorji
Planner@theproposalbellofficial
Photography@fisayoainaphotography
Videography@rmstudios__

