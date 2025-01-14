Connect with us

From Dress Zippers to Cuddle Buddies: These Internet's Responses to "Why Do You Want to Get Married?" Are So Real

3 hours ago

If someone asked you why you want to get married, what would your answer be? Of course, you could list a million and one reasons, but would your first thought really be something like needing someone to help zip up your dress? You know the struggle—slipping into that gorgeous dress for work, only to find your zip is playing hard to get. You stretch, twist, jump, and even try contorting into yoga poses, but the zip stays stubborn. Now imagine you had a husband—he’d save the day effortlessly. Zip up, no stress!

Or how about this: You’re looking for the perfect excuse to ditch a night at the bar or skip the football match with the boys. You just want to stay home, snuggled up with your babe, Netflix on, snacks within reach. When the guys call to ask where you are, you casually say, “Ah, my wife said I can’t leave the house.” And just like that, the squad gives you a pass—after all, the wife has spoken!

Recently, an X(formerly Twitter) user @modestywithbola asked the question, “Why do you want to get married?” and the responses had us laughing and saying “aww” in equal measure. From “So he’ll help me iron” to “Permanent cuddle buddy,” the replies were as real, relatable, and downright hilarious.

Here are some of the funniest and sweetest answers:

Feature image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels

