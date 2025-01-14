From Dress Zippers to Cuddle Buddies: These Internet’s Responses to “Why Do You Want to Get Married?” Are So Real

If someone asked you why you want to get married, what would your answer be? Of course, you could list a million and one reasons, but would your first thought really be something like needing someone to help zip up your dress? You know the struggle—slipping into that gorgeous dress for work, only to find your zip is playing hard to get. You stretch, twist, jump, and even try contorting into yoga poses, but the zip stays stubborn. Now imagine you had a husband—he’d save the day effortlessly. Zip up, no stress!

Or how about this: You’re looking for the perfect excuse to ditch a night at the bar or skip the football match with the boys. You just want to stay home, snuggled up with your babe, Netflix on, snacks within reach. When the guys call to ask where you are, you casually say, “Ah, my wife said I can’t leave the house.” And just like that, the squad gives you a pass—after all, the wife has spoken!

Recently, an X(formerly Twitter) user @modestywithbola asked the question, “Why do you want to get married?” and the responses had us laughing and saying “aww” in equal measure. From “So he’ll help me iron” to “Permanent cuddle buddy,” the replies were as real, relatable, and downright hilarious.

Here are some of the funniest and sweetest answers:

so he will help me iron https://t.co/R6syEuUNzM — princess tiabeanie (@hat3amanda) January 13, 2025

So I can talk to someone about the books I’ve read and travel the world and watch movies together https://t.co/e5aPbhEZ7e — 🧚🏼‍♀️Dreamy Girl 🧚🏽‍♀️✨ (@qwerfyyyy) January 13, 2025

I low-key like listening to hot gist. https://t.co/dGiuwhNjDS — Abisoye-Emeka (@CallmeAbisoye) January 13, 2025

So they can rub my head and back in church.

I’m tired of seeing these married people in church so this 😭😭😭😭

I want mine !! — Beautiful (@Beautiranye) January 13, 2025

When I’m doing the laundry, I want someone that will help me spread the clothes on the washing line. https://t.co/6fEksVWrk5 — ✨Melodyyyy✨ (@MarangMeloDee) January 13, 2025

So he will maintain my car and take out the bins abeg 🫶🏾 https://t.co/SPlBr3E3p0 — Tee 🤍 (@Temi_topes) January 13, 2025

So he can zip my dress. https://t.co/WoTrXE8cuK — Beautiful Mind (@Ginaudeze) January 13, 2025

So she will force me to take my medication and pet me like the baby i am. https://t.co/GHQp2nxwEO — Nobleee. (@its___noble_) January 13, 2025

“My husband said this, my husband this and that, I can’t wait to see my husband, my husband, my husband, my husband”😂 https://t.co/zmOvID7SQE — Thickiana🍑🦋 (@Paulynnee) January 13, 2025

Let me first ask my husband 😩 I don’t know the price, my husband bought it for me! https://t.co/EqeTB8nhQY — Mwiza Sophy 🇺🇬🇷🇼 (@MwizaSophy) January 13, 2025

Having my own person to yap to😂 Yapping and laughing with my own person. It’s like a best friend FOREVER ❤️😂 https://t.co/q7CnFDObAM — Zibah_Obi (@Zibah_Obi) January 13, 2025

Need someone’s head to straighten and curl my wigs 🫠 https://t.co/B09ebZihBL — Ann-ointing making a difference (@Annyourbabygirl) January 13, 2025

So he will think about what to eat everyday for me https://t.co/fEZf66oTcu — Kiks (@skywalkerrxx) January 13, 2025

“My wife said i can’t leave the house 😔” https://t.co/r4rURbK7NR — koko🌟 (@kokopatek) January 13, 2025

***