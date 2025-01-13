Scoop
Are Timaya and Brooke Bailey Giving Major Couple Goals? Check Out their Coordinated Outfits
Singer Timaya and reality TV star Brooke Bailey, are serving major couple vibes! The duo recently turned heads as they stepped out for a wedding ceremony, both sharing a carousel of pictures on their Instagram to give us a glimpse of their stylish outfits..
Brooke Bailey is seen wearing a green traditional lace dress, accessorised with a gold headgear and coral beads adorning her neck, wrists, and ears. Timaya, staying true to his roots, is in a rich carton brown traditional outfit, paired with an orange cap and matching shoes. A walking stick added a touch of regal elegance to complete his look.
Check out their looks below:
View this post on Instagram