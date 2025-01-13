Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Are Timaya and Brooke Bailey Giving Major Couple Goals? Check Out their Coordinated Outfits

Beauty Scoop Style

Joselyn Dumas Wears Kente Like a Queen | See her Stunning Photos

Events News Scoop

Quadri Aruna's Children Make Nigeria Proud with Table Tennis Wins in Portugal

Culture Scoop

Abi, Japa, Suya: Nigerian-English Words Now Official in the Oxford English Dictionary

Beauty Scoop Style

Liquorose’s Self-Styled Outfit at the “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born” Premiere Looks Effortlessly Fierce

Culture Inspired Living Scoop

Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge: The Iconic Photographer of Benin's Royalty & Everyday Life

BN TV Music Scoop

From Korede Bello's "Godwin" To Wizkid's "Final": Afrobeats Hits Turning 10 in 2025

Scoop

Lovers of Literature, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Novel "Dream Count" is Coming to Your Shelves On the 4th of March

News Scoop

See Photos from the Swearing-In-Ceremony of John Mahama & First Female VP Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Scoop Sweet Spot

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, Turns 24 | Watch Birthday Video

Scoop

Are Timaya and Brooke Bailey Giving Major Couple Goals? Check Out their Coordinated Outfits

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Singer Timaya and reality TV star Brooke Bailey, are serving major couple vibes! The duo recently turned heads as they stepped out for a wedding ceremony, both sharing a carousel of pictures on their Instagram to give us a glimpse of their stylish outfits..

Brooke Bailey is seen wearing a green traditional lace dress, accessorised with a gold headgear and coral beads adorning her neck, wrists, and ears. Timaya, staying true to his roots, is in a rich carton brown traditional outfit, paired with an orange cap and matching shoes. A walking stick added a touch of regal elegance to complete his look.

Check out their looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brooke Bailey (@brookebaileyinc)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php